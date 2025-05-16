Coronado Crime Report: Corporal Injury, Criminal Threats, Receiving a Stolen Vehicle

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers May 3 to 9.

Arrests:

DUI

May 5: A 21-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries possible penalties of up to six months in jail, fines of up to $1,000, and possible DUI school.

Domestic battery, vandalism

May 6: A 31-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for domestic battery and vandalism under $400. Domestic battery carries a possible penalty of one year of jail time and a fine of $2,000; vandalism carries a possible penalty of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant

May 7: A 51-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, which carries a possible penalty of 2-4 years in prison and up to a $6,000 fine.

Exhibition of speed

May 7: A 21-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for exhibition of speed, which carries a possible penalty of up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Receiving a stolen vehicle

May 8: A 30-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for knowingly receiving a stolen vehicle, which carries a possible penalty of up to 3 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Criminal threats

May 8: A 35-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for making criminal threats, which carries a possible penalty of up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Outstanding felony warrant

April 24: A 24-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and referred to an outside agency.

Incidents reported:

May 3

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Battery

Vandalism

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Reckless driving

Hit and run, no injuries

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

Welfare check

General disturbance

May 4

Welfare check (2 incidents)

General disturbance

May 5

Trespassing (2 incidents)

Burglary (unfounded)

Grand theft report

Petty theft report

Traffic accident, no injuries

Traffic accident, minor injury

General disturbance

Noise disturbance

Welfare check (2 incidents)

May 6

Traffic accident, minor injury

Traffic accident, no injuries (4 incidents)

Burglary report

General disturbance

Petty theft (2 incidents)

Reckless driving

Domestic violence

Welfare check

Trespassing

May 7

Domestic violence (3 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Burglary

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Welfare check

Vehicle tampering

Forgery/fraud

Criminal threats

Hit and run, no injuries

Reckless driving

May 8

Noise disturbance

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Petty theft

Harassing or threatening phone calls

Traffic accident, no injuries

May 9

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance

Welfare check (2 incidents)

DUI reported

Vandalism

Traffic accident, minor injuries

Assault with a deadly weapon

Reckless driving (4 incidents)

Throwing objects at moving vehicles





