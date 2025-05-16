Friday, May 16, 2025
CrimeUncategorized

Coronado Crime Report: Corporal Injury, Criminal Threats, Receiving a Stolen Vehicle

2 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers May 3 to 9.

Arrests:

DUI
May 5: A 21-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries possible penalties of up to six months in jail, fines of up to $1,000, and possible DUI school.

Domestic battery, vandalism
May 6: A 31-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for domestic battery and vandalism under $400. Domestic battery carries a possible penalty of one year of jail time and a fine of $2,000; vandalism carries a possible penalty of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant
May 7: A 51-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, which carries a possible penalty of 2-4 years in prison and up to a $6,000 fine.

Exhibition of speed
May 7: A 21-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for exhibition of speed, which carries a possible penalty of up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Receiving a stolen vehicle
May 8: A 30-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for knowingly receiving a stolen vehicle, which carries a possible penalty of up to 3 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Criminal threats
May 8: A 35-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for making criminal threats, which carries a possible penalty of up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Outstanding felony warrant
April 24: A 24-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and referred to an outside agency.

Incidents reported:

May 3

  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Battery
  • Vandalism
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries
  • Welfare check
  • General disturbance

May 4

  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance

May 5

  • Trespassing (2 incidents)
  • Burglary (unfounded)
  • Grand theft report
  • Petty theft report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • General disturbance
  • Noise disturbance
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)

May 6

  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (4 incidents)
  • Burglary report
  • General disturbance
  • Petty theft (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • Domestic violence
  • Welfare check
  • Trespassing

May 7

  • Domestic violence (3 incidents)
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Burglary
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check
  • Vehicle tampering
  • Forgery/fraud
  • Criminal threats
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Reckless driving

May 8

  • Noise disturbance
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Petty theft
  • Harassing or threatening phone calls
  • Traffic accident, no injuries

May 9

  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • DUI reported
  • Vandalism
  • Traffic accident, minor injuries
  • Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Reckless driving (4 incidents)
  • Throwing objects at moving vehicles



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Imperial Beach Asks for Stronger Federal Action in Sewage Crisis; Coronado May Follow

News

Fewer Fireworks and Possible Drones in Store for Big Bay Boom

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon over Flower Planter Confrontation, Public Intoxication

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Corporal Injury, Battery on a Police Officer, Receiving a Stolen Vehicle

Military

Coast Guard Offloads $214 Million Worth of Seized Cocaine in San Diego

News

Trump Administration Replaces the Commissioner Leading Sewage Crisis Repairs

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Corporal Injury, Battery on a Police Officer, Receiving a Stolen Vehicle

Military

Coast Guard Offloads $214 Million Worth of Seized Cocaine in San Diego

Military

Medal of Heroism Awarded Posthumously to Coronado Navy SEAL

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, Shoplifting, Identity Theft

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Grand Theft

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Possession of a Switchblade in Public, Public Intoxication

More Local News

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival – A Fun-Filled Day Raising Money for Local Schools

Community News

Coronado Unified School District Preschools Earn Top Ratings; Registration Now Open for 2025–2026

Education

Parakeet Cafe & Juicery: Strategic Consolidation

Business

The Deli Case at Garage Buona Forchetta, and Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Sandwich

Dining

Bungalow 56 Founders to Open New Retail Space in the Heart of Coronado

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival – A Fun-Filled Day Raising...