Coronado Crime Report: Corporal Injury, Criminal Threats, Receiving a Stolen Vehicle

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers May 3 to 9.
Arrests:
DUI
May 5: A 21-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries possible penalties of up to six months in jail, fines of up to $1,000, and possible DUI school.
Domestic battery, vandalism
May 6: A 31-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for domestic battery and vandalism under $400. Domestic battery carries a possible penalty of one year of jail time and a fine of $2,000; vandalism carries a possible penalty of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant
May 7: A 51-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, which carries a possible penalty of 2-4 years in prison and up to a $6,000 fine.
Exhibition of speed
May 7: A 21-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for exhibition of speed, which carries a possible penalty of up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Receiving a stolen vehicle
May 8: A 30-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for knowingly receiving a stolen vehicle, which carries a possible penalty of up to 3 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Criminal threats
May 8: A 35-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for making criminal threats, which carries a possible penalty of up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Outstanding felony warrant
April 24: A 24-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and referred to an outside agency.
Incidents reported:
May 3
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Battery
- Vandalism
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- Welfare check
- General disturbance
May 4
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- General disturbance
May 5
- Trespassing (2 incidents)
- Burglary (unfounded)
- Grand theft report
- Petty theft report
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- General disturbance
- Noise disturbance
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
May 6
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Traffic accident, no injuries (4 incidents)
- Burglary report
- General disturbance
- Petty theft (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving
- Domestic violence
- Welfare check
- Trespassing
May 7
- Domestic violence (3 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Burglary
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Welfare check
- Vehicle tampering
- Forgery/fraud
- Criminal threats
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Reckless driving
May 8
- Noise disturbance
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Petty theft
- Harassing or threatening phone calls
- Traffic accident, no injuries
May 9
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Noise disturbance
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- DUI reported
- Vandalism
- Traffic accident, minor injuries
- Assault with a deadly weapon
- Reckless driving (4 incidents)
- Throwing objects at moving vehicles