Avenue of Heroes: Robert J. Spane

VADM Robert Johnson Spane was born and grew up in Ely, Nevada. His education was the United States Naval Academy, the Naval Postgraduate School, and the Navy Nuclear Power Program.

Designated a Navy aviator in 1963, Spane flew A-4s, A-7s, and F/A- 18s, achieving his 1,000th carrier landing aboard the USS Enterprise. His squadron assignments included VA-66 (deployed aboard USS Enterprise during her around-the-world cruise and USS America);

VA-94 (aboard USS Hancock, deploying to Vietnam); VA-81 (aboard USS Forrestal); VX-5; and executive and commanding ofÏcer of VA- 37, deployed on USS Saratoga while the carrier was commanded by Coronado’s own VADM Edward Martin.

Selected for the nuclear power program, Spane spent two and a half years preparing to assume command of the nuclear-powered USS Enterprise. This included deep-draft command of USS Tripoli, conducting operations in the Pacific theater. Under his command, the Big E deployed to Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean in support of Operation Praying Mantis (against Iran) and operations against Libya. Spane later commanded the Theodore Roosevelt Battle Group before being elevated to Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. He retired in March 1996 after 34 years of active duty.

Spane and his wife, Linda, then fulfilled their long-term dream of settling in Coronado. Their son, Rocky, an F/A-18 pilot and Top Gun graduate, is currently a pilot with United Airlines. Their daughter, Michele, was the resources creative manager for Pixar Animation Studio and is now a mother of three. Their son, Jonathan, is an engineer at Qualcomm. All have families and love living in Coronado.

For four years after retirement, Spane served as CEO of Vanguard Airlines in Kansas City, Kansas, before returning to Coronado and proudly serving for eight years as Coronado’s Port Commissioner. He also served on the Homeland Security Advisory Council, the advisory board of AT&T, and the advisory board of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

An avid golfer, Spane enjoyed playing at San Diego Country Club, San Francisco Golf Club, and as a member of the Coronado Men’s Group, until being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He treasures his association with the Bohemian Club of San Francisco.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 277 hometown heroes to date. On November 2, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country





