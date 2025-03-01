Saturday, March 1, 2025
Military

Avenue of Heroes: Robert J. Spane

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Prepared by: Linda Spane (wife)

VADM Robert Johnson Spane was born and grew up in Ely, Nevada. His education was the United States Naval Academy, the Naval Postgraduate School, and the Navy Nuclear Power Program.

Designated a Navy aviator in 1963, Spane flew A-4s, A-7s, and F/A- 18s, achieving his 1,000th carrier landing aboard the USS Enterprise. His squadron assignments included VA-66 (deployed aboard USS Enterprise during her around-the-world cruise and USS America);

VA-94 (aboard USS Hancock, deploying to Vietnam); VA-81 (aboard USS Forrestal); VX-5; and executive and commanding ofÏcer of VA- 37, deployed on USS Saratoga while the carrier was commanded by Coronado’s own VADM Edward Martin.

Selected for the nuclear power program, Spane spent two and a half years preparing to assume command of the nuclear-powered USS Enterprise. This included deep-draft command of USS Tripoli, conducting operations in the Pacific theater. Under his command, the Big E deployed to Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean in support of Operation Praying Mantis (against Iran) and operations against Libya. Spane later commanded the Theodore Roosevelt Battle Group before being elevated to Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. He retired in March 1996 after 34 years of active duty.

Spane and his wife, Linda, then fulfilled their long-term dream of settling in Coronado. Their son, Rocky, an F/A-18 pilot and Top Gun graduate, is currently a pilot with United Airlines. Their daughter, Michele, was the resources creative manager for Pixar Animation Studio and is now a mother of three. Their son, Jonathan, is an engineer at Qualcomm. All have families and love living in Coronado.

For four years after retirement, Spane served as CEO of Vanguard Airlines in Kansas City, Kansas, before returning to Coronado and proudly serving for eight years as Coronado’s Port Commissioner. He also served on the Homeland Security Advisory Council, the advisory board of AT&T, and the advisory board of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

An avid golfer, Spane enjoyed playing at San Diego Country Club, San Francisco Golf Club, and as a member of the Coronado Men’s Group, until being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He treasures his association with the Bohemian Club of San Francisco.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 277 hometown heroes to date. On November 2, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth  Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.
In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.
That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country



1 COMMENT

  1. My wife was diagnosed of Parkinson’s Disease at age 61. She had severe calf pain, muscle pain, tremors, slurred speech, frequent falls, loss of balance, difficulty in getting up from sitting position. She was put on Senemet for 6 months and then Siferol was introduced and replaced the Senemet. During this time span she was also diagnosed with dementia. She started having hallucinations and lost touch with reality. Last year, our family doctor started her on Uine Health Centre PD-5 formula, 2 months into treatment she improved dramatically. At the end of the full treatment course, the disease is totally under control. No case of dementia, hallucination, weakness, muscle pain or tremors. My wife is strong again and has gone on with her daily activities as I share this experience. I’m surprised a lot of PWP haven’t heard of PD-5 formula. we got the treatment from their website uinehealth centre . c om it’s not a cure all but it does work.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

USS Theodore Roosevelt DAPA Event with Coronado Police Department

Military

Avenue of Heroes: James F. Saxton

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Jacob J. Rosales

Military

DOD Report Recommends Relocating SEALs Training When Water is Contaminated

Military

Two Rescued After Navy Jet Crashes Into San Diego Bay

Military

USS Theodore Roosevelt Community Outreach Beach Cleanup

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

The Del Welcomes Executive Chef Brian Archibald as Nobu and Veranda are set to Debut

Military

USS Theodore Roosevelt DAPA Event with Coronado Police Department

Stage

Lamb’s Players Theater Extends “ONCE” through April 13

Entertainment

Give Input on the New MONOPOLY: San Diego Edition

Travel

Southwest Airlines Adds New and Expanded Routes from SAN

Community News

Port of San Diego Seeks Public Input on Updated Trust Lands Use Plan

More Local News

Walk and Eat Your Way to Coronado’s Inside Scoop with SoCal Food Tours

Business

CUSD Update: District Pauses Ethnic Studies Requirement, Adds Personal Finance Class

Education

Rare Disease Day is February 28 – Local Student Raises Awareness and Funds

Community News

Islander Girls’ Basketball Cruises to First Tournament Win

Sports

Beloved Coronado Resident Lost in Fire Leaves Behind Legacy of Friendship, Adventure and Style

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Port Seeks Input on Grand Caribe Shoreline Park Improvements