Discover Stories Behind Your Treasures

Do you have an item at home that sparks curiosity? Perhaps a family heirloom, a unique piece collected on travels, or an object with an intriguing past?

Join longtime arts professional and San Diego native Barbara Hanson Forsyth for an interactive Home Treasures Showcase event at the John D. Spreckels Center. With extensive experience in New York auction houses, galleries, and as a former Senior Curator at San Diego’s Mingei International Museum, Ms. Forsyth specializes in European and American furniture, decorative arts, folk art, and design.

Interested persons may submit up to three objects for possible selection in the Showcase.

To enter:

Register online at: www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec Fill out the submission form attached to your receipt Provide clear photos from multiple angles (front, back, sides) Email the form and images to [email protected] by March 20 .



Eligible items for consideration in the showcase include furniture, decorative objects, folk art, design pieces, and everyday objects with artistic or historic significance. Items NOT eligible for the showcase include fine jewelry, rugs, coins, weapons, maps, nor memorabilia.

Ms. Forsyth will research the submissions and select six objects to highlight during the Showcase being held April 18 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. The community is invited to attend. In a dynamic conversation with the item’s owner, she will explore the piece’s cultural significance, craftsmanship, and history offering a fascinating journey through time and art. The Showcase is not an appraisal event; financial values will not be discussed.

This is an exciting opportunity to learn about beloved items and connect with others who share a passion for history and design. For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk 619-522-7343, 1019 Seventh Street.





