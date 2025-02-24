Monday, February 24, 2025
History

Discover Stories Behind Your Treasures

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado
Photo by Consuelo Borroni / Pexels

Do you have an item at home that sparks curiosity? Perhaps a family heirloom, a unique piece collected on travels, or an object with an intriguing past?

Join longtime arts professional and San Diego native Barbara Hanson Forsyth for an interactive Home Treasures Showcase event at the John D. Spreckels Center. With extensive experience in New York auction houses, galleries, and as a former Senior Curator at San Diego’s Mingei International Museum, Ms. Forsyth specializes in European and American furniture, decorative arts, folk art, and design.

Interested persons may submit up to three objects for possible selection in the Showcase.

To enter:

Eligible items for consideration in the showcase include furniture, decorative objects, folk art, design pieces, and everyday objects with artistic or historic significance. Items NOT eligible for the showcase include fine jewelry, rugs, coins, weapons, maps, nor memorabilia.

Ms. Forsyth will research the submissions and select six objects to highlight during the Showcase being held April 18 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. The community is invited to attend. In a dynamic conversation with the item’s owner, she will explore the piece’s cultural significance, craftsmanship, and history offering a fascinating journey through time and art. The Showcase is not an appraisal event; financial values will not be discussed.

This is an exciting opportunity to learn about beloved items and connect with others who share a passion for history and design. For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk 619-522-7343, 1019 Seventh Street.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Historical Association to Host Midway Docent Speakers 

History

Candy, Coronado, and a 50-Year-Old Cold Case

History

Flying Marine One: A Captivating Kickoff to the Spring Wine & Lecture Series

Entertainment

KPBS’ Historic Places with Elsa Sevilla Showcases the Hotel del Coronado’s Restoration in an Exclusive Three-Part Series

Community News

GEM Award Nominations – Honoring Those Who Go The Extra Mile

Community News

Holiday Traditions at the Hotel Del, CHA Presents Family-Friendly Lecture

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

SD SkateLife Spring 2025 Classes Held at the Coronado Skatepark

Entertainment

Experience the Magic of Kamishibai: Paper Box Theater

Dining

Celebrate National Oreo Day at the Oreo Sampler Party

Bridgeworthy

Day Trip to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

Entertainment

Kid’s Night Out: Pirate Party Edition

Entertainment

Shamrocks and Shenanigans in the Club Room

More Local News

Islander Girls’ Basketball Cruises to First Tournament Win

Sports

Beloved Coronado Resident Lost in Fire Leaves Behind Legacy of Friendship, Adventure and Style

People

Coronado Passes Single-Use Plastic, Polystyrene Restrictions

City of Coronado

Bridgeworthy: Whiskers & Wine is the Cat’s Meow

Bridgeworthy

Applications Open for Friends of the Coronado Public Library Scholarships for Class of 2025

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Who’s Your Favorite Coronado Hospital Volunteer?