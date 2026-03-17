A Century of Service: 100 years of the Rotary Club of Coronado exhibit open



On view through June 14

Celebrate a century of community impact. Since 1926, Coronado Rotarians have lived by the motto “Service Above Self,” shaping the spirit of Coronado island and improving lives across the globe.

This landmark Centennial exhibit at the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) offers an exclusive look into the Rotary Club’s storied history, featuring never-before-seen photographs, artifacts, and personal stories. The exhibit highlights the decades-long partnership between Rotary and CHA, a collaboration that was formalized in 2024 when CHA was designated as the official repository for the club’s historical records. By moving these treasures from private garages into CHA’s professional archives, 100 years of “Service Above Self” is protected and accessible for generations to come.

The archives and artifacts in the exhibit show how a century of dedication has nurtured the civic and cultural fabric of Coronado, from local youth programs to international humanitarian efforts. Stop by the Coronado Museum to see firsthand why the Rotary Club remains a cornerstone of our community.

Coronado Historical Association

Coronado Museum

1100 Orange Ave.





