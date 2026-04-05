Sunday, April 5, 2026
History

The Green of West Plaza

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

One of the Coronado Historical Association’s current exhibitions celebrates one of Coronado’s civic treasures: The Green at West Plaza.

Coronado Lawn Bowling Club. Courtesy photo.

The story begins in 1933, when a group of Rotarians proposed creating a lawn bowling green for the community. With strong public support, the city allocated $500 in the 1934 budget to bring the project to life and completed the lawn bowling green in 1935.

The exhibition sits beside Rotary’s “100 Years of Service” display and traces the evolution of the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club from its earliest days 90 years ago to the present. From the outset, the club articulated a clear purpose: “to provide the residents of this city with a means of recreation which embraces all of the elements of good sportsmanship and friendly competition.” Today, the club continues that legacy, proudly “benefiting the community through enhanced opportunities to play the game of Lawn Bowling.”

The exhibit will remain open at the Coronado Historical Association Museum at 1100 Orange Avenue until September 13.



SourceCoronado Lawn Bowling Club

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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