Avenue of Heroes: James F. Saxton

Prepared by: Diana Galloway-Saxton (wife)

James “Gunner” Saxton joined the Navy in 1964, attending basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois, followed by Aviation Ordnanceman “A” school at NAS Jacksonville, Florida, and enlisted aircrew training at VP- 31 aboard NAS North Island.

Jim’s first duty assignment was with Patrol Squadron Six (VP-6) at NAS Barbers Point, Hawaii, where he flew the ordnance position on the Lockheed P2V7 aircraft. The squadron later transitioned to P-3 aircraft, making several deployments to Adak, Alaska, the Republic of Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and many other locations in the Western Pacific. His other enlisted assignments included tours as leading petty officer at NAS Bermuda, weapons department manager

for COMNAVAIRAC P-3 Ordnance Model Manager while serving in VP- 31, ordnance shop chief, and AV/ORD division chief in VP-47. Jim flew in every model of the P-3 aircraft, including the Iranian P-3F, where he served as senior ordnance instructor.

While assigned as the weapons officer and command leading senior chief at NAF El Centro from 1980 to 1983, Jim was commissioned as Chief Warrant Officer 2. His first officer tour was as the air gunner

aboard USS Kitty Hawk, followed by a tour as the NAS Key West AIMD GSE division officer and weapons officer. His next assignment was as the aviation ordnance officer on board USS Tarawa which he took to the Persian Gulf during the first Gulf War. Jim’s final tour on active duty was as the weapons elevator officer aboard the USS Kitty Hawk.

After retiring from the Navy with 30 years of active duty, Jim’s next life experience was teaching naval history, navigation, and astronomy in the NJROTC program at Mt. View High School in Bend, Oregon.

In 1997, he began working for the federal government with the Naval Safety and Security Activity/Explosives Safety Support Office Pacific as an explosive’s inspector. He eventually became team leader for Explosives Safety Inspections (ESI) and Shipboard Explosives Safety Inspections (SESI). By the time of his retirement, Jim had inspected all Navy and Marine Corps activities and Navy ships from the Mississippi River to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. Jim has contributed to numerous critical Navy Explosive Safety Instructions.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 277 hometown heroes to date. On November 2, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth  Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.
In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.
That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country.



