Exploring Art in Latin Culture for Ages 6-11

Introduce your child to the beauty of Latin American culture through Exploring Art in Latin Culture. This unique Spanish language class for ages 6–11 blends art, music, dance, and traditional games to create a dynamic learning experience. Each week, students will immerse themselves in a different country’s rich traditions, building language skills while expressing their creativity. The class culminates in a special art gallery showcase where students can proudly display their work.

Classes are Thursdays, 4:30–5:50 pm at the Coronado Community Center. Choose Session A (March 13–April 17, no class April 4) or Session B (April 24–May 22). Enroll now—spaces are limited!

Session A – March 13-April 17: ExploringArtLatinCultureA

Session B – April 24-May 22: ExploringArtLatinCulture





