Thursday, February 20, 2025
Sports

SD SkateLife Spring 2025 Classes Held at the Coronado Skatepark

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Ready to roll? SD Skate Life is now registering for spring skateboarding classes at the Coronado Skatepark. Open to kids ages 6–13, our sessions focus on building confidence through fundamental balance exercises, skateboarding safety, skatepark etiquette, and beginner trick progression.

Join us on Mondays for beginner and advanced beginner classes (3:30–4:15 p.m. or 4:30–5:15 p.m.). Plus, don’t miss the Spring Break sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Whether you’re just starting out or ready to level up, we’ve got a spot for you!

Learn more at www.sdskatelife.com or sign up at coronado.ca.us/civicrec.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Doubles Tennis Mixer to Benefit PAWS of Coronado

Sports

Coronado Middle School Softball Wins League Championship

Sports

CHS Girls Basketball Seeded First in CIF Tourney: Will Play Home Saturday

Sports

CHS Grad McKinney III Joins 1,000-Point Club in College Hoops

Community News

Coronado Rotary Golf Tournament – March 14

Sports

Lauren Gilhooly Finishes in Top 10 in Two Events at State Winter Championships

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Bridgeworthy

Day Trip to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

Entertainment

Kid’s Night Out: Pirate Party Edition

Entertainment

Shamrocks and Shenanigans in the Club Room

Community News

Demystifying Paper Piecing & Curved Quilting Techniques

Community News

Spice Up Your Evenings with Salsa Lessons

People

CJWC Donates to Scholarship Fund for Recreation Enrichment and Summer Camp

More Local News

Applications Open for Friends of the Coronado Public Library Scholarships for Class of 2025

Education

CSF Golf Cart Raffle Flash Sale – One Day Only

Community News

Coronado Middle School Softball Wins League Championship

Sports

CHS Girls Basketball Seeded First in CIF Tourney: Will Play Home Saturday

Sports

CHS Grad McKinney III Joins 1,000-Point Club in College Hoops

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Scholarship

Applications Open for Friends of the Coronado Public Library Scholarships for...