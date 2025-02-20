SD SkateLife Spring 2025 Classes Held at the Coronado Skatepark

Ready to roll? SD Skate Life is now registering for spring skateboarding classes at the Coronado Skatepark. Open to kids ages 6–13, our sessions focus on building confidence through fundamental balance exercises, skateboarding safety, skatepark etiquette, and beginner trick progression.

Join us on Mondays for beginner and advanced beginner classes (3:30–4:15 p.m. or 4:30–5:15 p.m.). Plus, don’t miss the Spring Break sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Whether you’re just starting out or ready to level up, we’ve got a spot for you!

Learn more at www.sdskatelife.com or sign up at coronado.ca.us/civicrec.





