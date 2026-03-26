Friday, March 27, 2026
Community News

Coronado Senior Association’s “Spring Fling Luncheon”

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The Coronado Senior Association starts their popular luncheon events for 2026 with a “Spring Fling Luncheon” on Wednesday, April 8 from 12:30 to 2 pm in the Grand Room of the John D. Spreckels Center. Volunteers will be serving to the public chicken alfredo, garden salad, garlic bread, French macarons, coffee, iced tea, and water.

Come for some good food, socialization, oldies music, fun and a chance to win a door prize. Tickets are $5 and all attendees of all ages must pre-register. The public may purchase tickets by paying at the Spreckels Center front desk, calling the front desk at 619-522-7343 or going online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec. Sign up soon to attend this economical event.

If you need a ride to this event or any other event, free rides for seniors in Coronado are available by contacting the Coronado Community Foundation at 619-389-5280 to register as a rider.

For more information contact the Spreckels Center staff at 619-522-7343.

 



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City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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