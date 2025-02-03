Monday, February 3, 2025
Silver Strand Elementary Fosters Fitness and Friendliness in Great Kindness Challenge

Managing Editor
Silver Strand Elementary celebrated the Great Kindness Challenge week with an all-school Jazzercize dance party at the weekly Friday Flagpole Assembly.

Staff and students at Silver Strand Elementary School ended their weeklong Great Kindness Challenge (GKC) with an all-school Jazzercize workout. The framework for the challenge comes from a global initiative that encourages students, families, and educators to perform acts of kindness to promote respect, unity, and compassion. This year’s challenge was held on January 27-31.

“Our students have participated in a variety of kindness activities this week, sharing the unique ways they take care of themselves and spread joy to their friends, family, and school community,” said Principal Jenny Moore.

On Friday, January 31, the GKC activity was focused on fitness and included all students, staff, and families participating in a Jazzercise dance party at the school’s weekly Flagpole Assembly.

“Jazzercise is one of the corporate sponsors of the Kindness Challenge and we are lucky to have a district employee, Leanne Anderson, who is a Jazzercise instructor. She came to lead the whole school in the dance workout,” shared Moore.

Other GKC week activities included Kindness Carts at recess where students could participate in different activities related to acts of kindness; Share Your Care activities where students and staff shared tips on their own self-care routines; an all-school banner for students to write about how they show kindness; and Kindness Cards for students to exchange uplifting messages with each other.

Teachers also highlighted kindness in the classroom, facilitating discussions and encouraging students to create a kinder community by completing items on the Acts of Kindness list.

More information about the Great Kindness Challenge can be found at www.greatkindnesschallenge.org.

Source: Coronado Unified School District

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island."

