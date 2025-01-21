Coronado Brewing Co. & the C4 Foundation Partner on Aloha Warrior American IPA

Coronado Brewing Company is proud to announce the official launch of Aloha Warrior IPA in 16oz six-packs, available starting January 2025. This beer represents more than just a new addition to the Coronado Brewing lineup—it’s a tribute to a hero and a vital effort to support active-duty Navy SEALs and their families.

Aloha Warrior American IPA

Aloha Warrior IPA is a super crisp, refreshing American IPA brewed with a blend of Simcoe, Chinook, and Columbus Cryo hops. Fruity and earthy notes of pine and bright grapefruit shine through, while the Columbus hops deliver massive hop character balanced by a clean, crisp finish. Originally released on draft in the summer of 2024, the beer quickly became a favorite among the locals in San Diego. Now, with the launch of the 16oz cans, more people can enjoy the beer while supporting this important cause. Each can of Aloha Warrior IPA is adorned with a QR code that links to the C4 Foundation website, making it easy for customers to learn more about the foundation’s mission and support with a single click. A portion of the proceeds from these 6-packs will support the foundation’s efforts to strengthen the families of our nation’s elite warriors.

Launch Party at Coronado’s Bay Park Tasting Room & Kitchen

To celebrate the launch, Coronado Brewing Co. will host a release party on Saturday, January 25, from 1 to 5 PM at the company’s Bay Park Tasting Room & Kitchen. The event will feature live music, specials, tastings, giveaways, and more. Attendees will have the chance to learn about the C4 Foundation’s mission and support the cause while enjoying a community celebration.

This is more than a beer release—it’s a chance to honor a legacy, connect with the community, and support a vital cause.

Honoring Charlie Keating IV’s Legacy

Aloha Warrior IPA is the result of an exciting partnership between Coronado Brewing Co. and the C4 Foundation, an organization founded in honor of Charles Humphrey Keating IV (“C4”). A Coronado local and Navy SEAL, Charlie was a regular at Coronado Brewing’s Island Pub. On May 3, 2016, he heroically gave his life in Iraq while defending the nation’s freedoms. The C4 Foundation continues his legacy by providing unmatched resources and support for Navy SEALs and their families through neuroscience-based programs that reduce stress, strengthen relationships, and foster optimism and resilience.

“This beer is not just an incredible IPA—it’s a symbol of our commitment to supporting the amazing work the C4 Foundation does for the SEAL community,” says Ron Chapman, Owner & Co-Founder of Coronado Brewing Co. “Charlie and the C4 team have long been a part of the Coronado Brewing family, and we’re honored to partner together in this meaningful way.”

Charlie Keating’s love of country, devotion to his family and SEAL brothers, and zest for life inspired the creation of the C4 Foundation. Operating out of the C4 Ranch, the foundation provides a sanctuary where Navy SEAL families can bond, heal, and thrive. Programs recognized by Naval Special Warfare address the unique challenges faced by these elite warriors and their loved ones, making a tangible difference in their lives.

“It is an honor to partner with an incredible organization like Coronado Brewing Company. Their generosity, support, and commitment to the C4 Foundation over the years have been truly invaluable,” says Charles Keating III, President of the C4 Foundation. “We are thrilled to celebrate the creation and launch of the Aloha Warrior IPA, and we hope it inspires people to remember Charlie and all those that have selflessly sacrificed their lives for this great country.”

For more information about the beer and its mission, visit coronadobrewing.com or scan the QR code on the can. To learn more about the C4 Foundation and how you can support Navy SEAL families, visit c4foundation.org.





