Coronado Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant

Lt. j.g. Rebecca Bayer, a native of Coronado, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), is pinned to the rank of Lieutenant by family members during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck aboard Boxer Jan. 17, 2025. Boxer is homeported in San Diego.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles



