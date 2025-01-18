Lt. j.g. Rebecca Bayer, a native of Coronado, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), is pinned to the rank of Lieutenant by family members during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck aboard Boxer Jan. 17, 2025. Boxer is homeported in San Diego.
Coronado Sailor Promotes to Lieutenant
