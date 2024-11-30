Avenue of Heroes: Robert E. Adamson III

Prepared by: Alexanda Beal (daughter) and Gregory Peairs (friend)
Robert Edward Adamson III, call sign “Squatty,” was a distinguished naval aviator and a beloved family man. The son of Vice Admiral Robert Edward Adamson Jr. and Carolyn Axberg Adamson, he attended middle school in Coronado before moving to the East Coast and graduating from Woodson High School in Fairfax, Virginia. He went on to graduate from the United States Naval Academy in 1975 and earned his designation as a Naval Aviator in August 1976.
Rob’s military career was marked by versatility and leadership. After completing Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) training, he joined the VS-37 “Sawbucks,” flying the S-3A Viking at NAS North Island. He later served as an advanced instructor pilot in the TA-4J at NAS Beeville, Texas. Transitioning to the fighter community, Rob flew the
F-4J Phantom II with VF-21 “Freelancers” during a world cruise aboard USS Coral Sea (CV-43). Upon returning, he transitioned to the F-14A Tomcat, participating in cruises aboard USS Constellation (CV-64) in the Western Pacific and later instructing at the F-14 FRS (VF-124).
Rob’s leadership continued as he served as a department head with the “Black Lions” of VF-213 and participated in Operation Praying Mantis aboard USS Enterprise (CVN-65). In 1989, he became the Operations Officer of Carrier Air Wing 14, deploying in support of Operation Desert Shield. He later commanded VF-24, the “Fighting Renegades,” flying missions for Operation Southern Watch. Following his aviation command, he assumed command of the Navy S.E.R.E. School.
Rob met Lynn Ellen Farne, a flight attendant for American Airlines, at Concerts in the Park in the summer of 1987. They married in May 1989 and settled in Coronado. Their daughter, Alex, was born in March 1991. After retiring from the Navy in 1995, Rob flew for FedEx and was active in the community, volunteering at Village Elementary and frequenting Dog Beach with their golden retriever, Bonnie. He unexpectedly passed away in January 1999 and is lovingly remembered by friends and family as being “larger than life,” often sporting his signature Reyn Spooner shirt and Patagonia running shorts—at the same time—and for being the best squadron Santa. He is deeply missed, but he left behind a legacy of warmth and camaraderie for all who knew him.