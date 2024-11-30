Avenue of Heroes: Robert E. Adamson III

Prepared by: Alexanda Beal (daughter) and Gregory Peairs (friend) by: Alexanda Beal (daughter) and Gregory Peairs (friend)

Robert Edward Adamson III, call sign “Squatty,” was a distinguished naval aviator and a beloved family man. The son of Vice Admiral Robert Edward Adamson Jr. and Carolyn Axberg Adamson, he attended middle school in Coronado before moving to the East Coast and graduating from Woodson High School in Fairfax, Virginia. He went on to graduate from the United States Naval Academy in 1975 and earned his designation as a Naval Aviator in August 1976.

Rob’s military career was marked by versatility and leadership. After completing Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) training, he joined the VS-37 “Sawbucks,” flying the S-3A Viking at NAS North Island. He later served as an advanced instructor pilot in the TA-4J at NAS Beeville, Texas. Transitioning to the fighter community, Rob flew the

F-4J Phantom II with VF-21 “Freelancers” during a world cruise aboard USS Coral Sea (CV-43). Upon returning, he transitioned to the F-14A Tomcat, participating in cruises aboard USS Constellation (CV-64) in the Western Pacific and later instructing at the F-14 FRS (VF-124).

Rob’s leadership continued as he served as a department head with the “Black Lions” of VF-213 and participated in Operation Praying Mantis aboard USS Enterprise (CVN-65). In 1989, he became the Operations Officer of Carrier Air Wing 14, deploying in support of Operation Desert Shield. He later commanded VF-24, the “Fighting Renegades,” flying missions for Operation Southern Watch. Following his aviation command, he assumed command of the Navy S.E.R.E. School.

Rob met Lynn Ellen Farne, a flight attendant for American Airlines, at Concerts in the Park in the summer of 1987. They married in May 1989 and settled in Coronado. Their daughter, Alex, was born in March 1991. After retiring from the Navy in 1995, Rob flew for FedEx and was active in the community, volunteering at Village Elementary and frequenting Dog Beach with their golden retriever, Bonnie. He unexpectedly passed away in January 1999 and is lovingly remembered by friends and family as being “larger than life,” often sporting his signature Reyn Spooner shirt and Patagonia running shorts—at the same time—and for being the best squadron Santa. He is deeply missed, but he left behind a legacy of warmth and camaraderie for all who knew him.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 277 hometown heroes to date. On November 2, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country.





