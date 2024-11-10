From Carnoustie to Coronado: Golf Historian to Give Special History Lecture

“No expense has been spared, and every attention necessary is given to make this (golf) one of the most popular of outdoor amusements.”

– E . S. Babcock, Manager, Hotel Del Coronado , 1897

What began as casual outdoor amusement for Coronado in 1897, catapulted to championship caliber in 1899 with the arrival of Carnoustie, Scotland’s favorite golfer, Alex Smith. Alex had a deep affection for his family, he was quite fond of his home in Carnoustie and was very passionate about golfing. In January 1899, it was love at first sight when he arrived in Coronado. The feeling became mutual, and the golfer’s romance between Coronado and Carnoustie was born.

The next stage of the “courtship” was revealed in his letter home to Carnoustie in February of 1899 singing the lively praises of Coronado. Received like a love letter by fellow club mates of Carnoustie Golf Club, the best golfers of the generation quickly began making plans for a trek across the Atlantic. The RMS Campania sailed from Liverpool on March 11, 1899, on a six-day journey to New York. Nineteen-year-old Robert Scott Simpson led the contingent of new arrivals from Carnoustie — and what a group it was, headed to the newfound golf paradise of Coronado!

Simpson was joined by fellow Carnoustie clubmates Willie Smith and George Low, who, months later finished first and second in the 1899 US Open, along with future State Open Champions Art Rigby and George Smith. Also onboard with the Carnoustie lads, was a contingent from St. Andrews, including the defending 1898 US Open Champion, Fred Herd, and future 1902 US Open Champion, Laurie Auchterlonie.

Over the upcoming winter golf seasons between 1899 and 1906, Alex Smith brought prominence to Coronado’s links as the consummate golf professional. A decade later, Robert Simpson followed suit between 1917 and 1930. The Coronado faithful adored them both. After all, each was a two-time Western Open Champion. In the US Open, Simpson’s sixth place finish was his top performance, while Alex won the US Open in 1906 and 1910.

As ambassadors of Coronado, when either Alex Smith or Robert Simpson extended invitations to America’s top golf champions to visit, they heeded the call from far and wide. Coronado warmly welcomed these golfers to contend for championships, gold medals, cash prizes, and bragging rights.

Beginning just after The Great War, Simpson invited California’s best to compete in an annual competition. He had just converted Coronado’s sand greens to grass, and the course had never played better. In 1922, Coronado hosted the Southern California Professional Open, and the local crowd favorite, Robert Simpson won the title and a $500 cash purse. In 1923, Simpson inaugurated the A. B. Speckles Cup, a top amateur prize, annually drawing a star-studded field to Coronado. Here in 1924, British Amateur Champion Willie Hunter defeated future US Amateur Champion George Von Elm.

Robert retired in 1930 and bid farewell to his golf professional days. He continued playing on his beloved Coronado greens and he remained in this beautiful area for the rest of his life. His top achievements, two gold medals from the 1907 and 1911 Western Open, continue to be a proud part of the Carnoustie Golf Club archive to this day.

On Thursday, November 21, CHA will host Golf Historian David Mackesey. He will delve into the history of this golfing love affair and Coronado's golf history. He is the Club Historian for Carnoustie Golf Club, Historian for Diablo (California) Country Club, and Co-Chair of The Smith Society. He authored the book From Country Estate to Country Club, The History of Diablo Country Club.






