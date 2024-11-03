Sunday, November 3, 2024
Coronado Arts Academy Presents: The Love Medley, Screening at San Diego Film Week

Coronado Arts Academy held an A Cappella Academy as one of its 2024 summer camps.  Inspired by Pitch Perfect and Pentatonix, this camp had the singers arranging their own a cappella tracks and producing a music video. The medley/mashup music video, “The Love Melody,” directed by Francis James Ralls and produced by the campers, has been accepted to screen at San Diego Film Week Film and Arts Festival. What a unique opportunity for the students, and a celebration for our community.

The Coronado Arts Academy students sing about love in this A Cappella medley-mashup arranged and produced by Francis James Ralls.

The video will screen on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Digital Gym Cinema.

A link to the video will be available after the screening.
For more information, visit the San Diego Film Week website.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

