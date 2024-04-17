Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Unleashing Musical Brilliance: Coronado Arts Academy and CoSA Foundation Forge Partnership for Summer Music Camps

1 min.
Coronado Arts Academy is teaming up with the CoSA Foundation to bring you five incredible summer music camps that you won’t want to miss!

Here’s the scoop: there are three camps for little musicians aged 5-9, and two camps for the older middle and high school crowd. And guess what? They’re all going down at Coronado High School during the last two weeks of June. Each camp is $199, but if you sign up before April 30, you’ll save a cool $50. Sweet deal, right? Head over to coronadoartsacademy.org for more info.

For the little ones:

  • Music and Rhythm Camp: Dive into the world of beats and melodies through rhythm exploration and interactive activities tailored for young learners.
  • Beginner Strings Camp: Unveil the enchanting world of strings instruments, nurturing fundamental skills and fostering a love for orchestral music. (Who knows? Maybe we’ll have a full symphony orchestra at CoSA soon!)
  • Beginner Voices Sing Disney: Embark on a magical journey through Disney classics, igniting young voices and imaginations with the power of song.

And for the big kids:

  • A Cappella Academy: Inspired by Pitch Perfect and Pentatonix, this camp will have you arranging your own a cappella tracks and even producing your own music video. How cool is that?
  • Rock Academy: Ever dreamt of being in a band? This is your chance to rock out on keys, guitars, drums, or vocals, and rock Black Box Theater at the end of camp!

Both A Cappella Academy and Rock Academy will be led by Frank Ralls, a seasoned pro in the music biz. You might have seen his work with Disney and SONY MUSIC – he’s the real deal!

But wait, there’s more! Each early beginner camp has a student-teacher ratio of no more than 6 to 1, and they’ll make sure the younger campers get some fresh air and movement time. Plus, if your child wants to buddy up with a friend, just let them know.

Mark your calendars and get ready to make music at the Coronado High School this summer! Go to coronadoartsacademy.org for more info or to register!

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

