Coronado Woman’s Club Pop-Up Sale & Meeting

Coronado Woman’s Club members and friends enjoyed a Halloween-themed Progressive Dinner. Members will host a Pop-up Fall Sale this Saturday, November 2, 10 am to 1 pm, featuring fall-themed items for purchase

Join the Coronado Woman’s Club (CWC) this Saturday, November 2 from 10 am to 1 pm for the Pop-up Fall Sale. Get a jump-start on fall decorating with gorgeous succulent bowls and be ready for fall gift giving with wine bags, custom-made wooden charcuterie boards, and more!

“Our crafts group has been busy making items for Artisan’s Alley and we look forward to sharing our crafts with the local community. All sales will benefit our annual philanthropic efforts to support scholarships for graduating Coronado High seniors, as well as supporting local organizations including PAWS, July 4th Committee, and many others,” noted President Kathy Fink. The event will be held at a club member’s home at 515 9th Street.

Women who are interested in the philanthropic work of this all-volunteer organization are encouraged to join for the next monthly club meeting on Wednesday, November 6, 11:30 am at Stake Chophouse & Bar. Please RSVP by November 1 to Linda Dugger at 619-804-0974. Sponsorship is not required.

For more information on CWC, please visit www.coronadowomansclub.org. With members ranging in age from mid-30s to 101, CWC offers a path to involvement in the community while making new friends and having fun. All welcome!

 



