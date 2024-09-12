Skydiving Entrepreneur H. “Skippy” Smith and San Diego’s Pacific Parachute Company 

The Coronado Historical Association invites you to the September Wine & Lecture on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

Eighty-two years ago, Howard “Skippy” Smith founded the nation’s first black-owned and managed defense production plant in San Diego. Author Agin Shaheed will discuss the life of this skydiver turned national-recognized entrepreneur.

Born in Alabama in 1913, “Skippy” Smith moved to Los Angeles California during the Great Depression with little to nothing in his pocket with hopes of becoming a pilot. By 1939, he had become a renowned skydiver with his partner Mac “Skip” Gravelly. The duo became well known for the difficult and dangerous free fall jumps followed by delayed parachute openings at air shows.

Smith would eventually move to San Diego and become the first African American hired by defense contractor Standard Parachute to test, pack, and inspect parachutes manufactured for WWII. Around the same time, comedian Jack Benny’s partner, Eddie “Rochester” Anderson, was looking for ways he could contribute to the war effort and was introduced to Smith. With Anderson’s financial backing, Smith’s Pacific Parachute Company opened on 8th Street in San Diego in March 1942. Pacific Parachute earned recognition from Time Magazine as the “Top Black Owned Business in the United States” in 1943. Smith also notably employed one of the few integrated workforces in San Diego at that time.

Agin Shaheed, a native Californian, served in the US Navy from 1968-1972. He has authored two books in his “unsung hero” series. First, Charles C. Flint, The Man, and His Times, chronicles the life of one of Los Angeles’ most remarkable Black citizens. He also recently released the book, A Musical Blueprint, Ernie Freeman, The Man, and His Times which recounts the life of the Grammy-winning arranger, composer, conductor, producer, director, bandleader, orchestra leader, and voice coach. Agin has also co-authored Our Roots Run Deep, The Black Experience in California 1900-1970 and It’s Your Choice, San Diego Unified Schools manual for African American Males.

Reserve your spot to hear the fascinating story of this African American entrepreneur who made history in San Diego. Learn more about this event and others online at coronadohistory.org or call 619-435-7242.





