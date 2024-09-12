Thursday, September 12, 2024
History

Skydiving Entrepreneur H. “Skippy” Smith and San Diego’s Pacific Parachute Company 

1 min.
Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association

The Coronado Historical Association invites you to the September Wine & Lecture on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.  

Eighty-two years ago, Howard “Skippy” Smith founded the nation’s first black-owned and managed defense production plant in San Diego. Author Agin Shaheed will discuss the life of this skydiver turned national-recognized entrepreneur.

Born in Alabama in 1913, “Skippy” Smith moved to Los Angeles California during the Great Depression with little to nothing in his pocket with hopes of becoming a pilot. By 1939, he had become a renowned skydiver with his partner Mac “Skip” Gravelly. The duo became well known for the difficult and dangerous free fall jumps followed by delayed parachute openings at air shows. 

Smith would eventually move to San Diego and become the first African American hired by defense contractor Standard Parachute to test, pack, and inspect parachutes manufactured for WWII. Around the same time, comedian Jack Benny’s partner, Eddie “Rochester” Anderson, was looking for ways he could contribute to the war effort and was introduced to Smith. With Anderson’s financial backing, Smith’s Pacific Parachute Company opened on 8th Street in San Diego in March 1942. Pacific Parachute earned recognition from Time Magazine as the “Top Black Owned Business in the United States” in 1943. Smith also notably employed one of the few integrated workforces in San Diego at that time.  

Agin Shaheed, a native Californian, served in the US Navy from 1968-1972. He has authored two books in his “unsung hero” series. First, Charles C. Flint, The Man, and His Times, chronicles the life of one of Los Angeles’ most remarkable Black citizens. He also recently released the book, A Musical Blueprint, Ernie Freeman, The Man, and His Times which recounts the life of the Grammy-winning arranger, composer, conductor, producer, director, bandleader, orchestra leader, and voice coach. Agin has also co-authored Our Roots Run Deep, The Black Experience in California 1900-1970 and It’s Your Choice, San Diego Unified Schools manual for African American Males.

Reserve your spot to hear the fascinating story of this African American entrepreneur who made history in San Diego. Learn more about this event and others online at coronadohistory.org or call 619-435-7242.



Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

History

Coronado Man Memorialized as Victim of Racial Lynching on the Coronado Ferry

History

Coronado Historical Association Presents Special Lecture in Conjunction with World Design Capital

History

Author Sandra Bonura Discusses Her Newest Book on the Spreckels Family

Community News

Jr. Historian Program Wraps Up Another Successful Year!

Community News

The League of Wives Memorial ~ A Beautiful Tribute to Courageous Women

Community

D-Day 80th Anniversary – June 6

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community

D-Day 80th Anniversary – June 6

Community News

CHA’s Exhibit “An Island Looks Back” Coming to a Close

Community News

Become a Walking Tour Docent at CHA – Training on June 12 & 13

History

CHA to Host History of North Island Wine & Lecture – SOLD OUT

History

CHA Holds Second Event in the Exciting Two-Part SEAL Series

Community News

2024 Coronado Historic Home Tour – May 12

More Local News

The Islander Closes to Rebrand as The Avenue Fish & Oyster Company

Dining

Hazmat Team Says There is No Imminent Air Quality Danger in South Bay. Some Scientists Disagree.

Community News

Coronado Man Memorialized as Victim of Racial Lynching on the Coronado Ferry

History

City Proclaims Urgency, not Emergency, in Sewage Crisis

City of Coronado

Tennis Community Balks at Proposed Court Reservation Cost Increase

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CSF Unveils New Playground Mural at Village Elementary