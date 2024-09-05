Thursday, September 5, 2024
Come for a Mai Tai, Stay for the Sushi at Bluewater Boathouse

Elsie Hammond
Happy Mai Tai Day!

August 30 was National Mai Tai Day. Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill, along with all of the Bluewater family of restaurants in California and Arizona, took the opportunity to debut Catalina Rum Company, a new line of Caribbean rum bottled by Bluewater Grill and R6 Distillery of El Segundo, California, “to tap into the notorious rum-running history of Catalina Island.” The new rums will only be served in Bluewater restaurants until the exclusivity agreement expires. Afterwards, the rum will be available at other select bars and restaurants.

Cheers! Rachel Parr enjoying her Mai Tai.

The first time I ever had a Mai Tai was on a Hawaiian Airline flight bound for Oahu. It was complimentary and I could only take a sip because it reminded me of a cough syrup. From then on, whether at a luau in Maui or in a bar at Waikiki they always tasted like medicine to me.

The Captain’s Mai Tai at Coronado’s Bluewater Boathouse was a game-changer for me as the Boathouse’s unique blend was delicious! Maybe it was the allure of Mai Tai Day with a new line of haute rum at one of Coronado’s prettiest digs that just sounded fun. I brought my friend, Rachel, because I know she likes trying out new drinks, and we both really enjoyed the flavor and the ambience.

Derik Morse, Bluewater Boathouse General Manager

We were greeted by Derik Morse, general manager. He spent time explaining the origins of Mai Tai Day as well as the new goings on in the restaurant. Tahitian for “the very best,” the Mai Tai was created in 1944 in Oakland, of all places, but has become synonymous worldwide as the cocktail of the tropics.

The Boathouse also recently introduced sushi to their menu, and they offer numerous rolls (spicy tuna, California, shrimp crunch, and of course a Bluewater roll), as well as nigiri and sashimi. As our waiter brought our Mai Tais, since my friend and I are sushi lovers, we decided to try two items from the new menu – the shrimp crunch roll and  the California roll. The shrimp crunch roll was divine. We loved the texture and it tasted fresh and light.

Shrimp Crunchy Roll at Bluewater Boathouse

We’ve had Japanese cuisine all over San Diego and many sushi chefs, or ‘Itamae,’ don’t use real crab in their California roll, which leads some to consider this roll a SoCal cliché. The Boathouse’s ‘Shokunin,’ or skilled practitioners, use real crabmeat, and the roll was spectacular. It was the best California roll we’ve ever had, and both rolls went great with our Mai Tais.

California Roll at Bluewater Boathouse

The drinks were festive and as advertised, “rich and smooth.” If you’re going to try more than one, be ready to order a ride-share home because it’s also very strong.

Mai Tais at the Boathouse are $10 if you go during Happy Hour, Sunday through Thursday from 3 to 6 pm. The Mai Tai is served in a fancy metal cup that reminds me of sitting around a campfire, and displays the recipe for a Classic Mai Tai. The cup is available to purchase for $6. If you haven’t been to the Boathouse lately, I highly recommend both the sushi and the Captain’s Mai Tai for a good time!

Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill
1701 Strand Way, Coronado
619-435-0155

Elsie is a stay-at-home mom with an MBA, managing two kids, a husband, and a mini-Aussie. She moved to Coronado Cays in 2012 with her family by way of US Navy. She has lived in the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and several states in the good old USA. Elsie enjoys traveling, hiking, golfing, skiing, Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), and playing tennis. She also likes taking pictures with her iPhone and posting about them on her personal social media pages. She was a monthly contributor to Cays Living Magazine and has had several of her photos and stories published in various magazines and newspapers. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

A Taste of Coronado 2024 Tickets Now on Sale