Experience the Charm of English Aviation: Armchair Travel “Flying Over the English Countryside”

Are you ready to embark on a captivating journey through the skies of England? Our next Armchair travel event, “Flying Over the English Countryside,” is set to whisk you away on a virtual adventure like no other. On September 18, from 6:30 to 8 pm, join us at the John D. Spreckels Center for an evening that promises to be both exhilarating and enchanting. The doors open at 6 pm, giving you ample time to enjoy a themed snack and beverage while you settle in and prepare for a night of awe-inspiring stories and visuals.

This special event will feature Bill Sandke, a seasoned traveler and aviation enthusiast, who will share his remarkable experiences from a recent pilgrimage to England. Bill’s journey took him to the renowned Duxford Aviation Museum, where he had the rare opportunity to witness a two-day airshow that celebrated the rich history of aviation.

But that’s just the beginning. Bill’s adventure soared to new heights when he took to the skies in a vintage World War II Spitfire. Imagine the thrill of flying in a legendary aircraft and hear firsthand about the breathtaking views and adrenaline-pumping moments of this unique experience.

The evening will also take you on a visual tour through the picturesque English countryside, including the charming towns of Cambridge and London. With Bill’s rich storytelling and stunning photos, you’ll get an intimate look at England’s landscape and heritage.

Whether you’re an aviation aficionado, a history buff, or simply someone who loves a good travel tale, “Flying Over the English Countryside” promises to be a memorable event. It’s a chance to explore England and marvel at the beauty of one of the world’s most storied regions.

Reserve your spot now and prepare to be transported across the Atlantic for an unforgettable evening. Registration is $6 for Coronado residents and $8 for nonresidents in advance, or $8 at the door. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged. To secure your spot or for more information, please visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.

 



