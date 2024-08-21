Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Community News

Coronado Rotary Annual “End Polio Now” Online Auction Goes Live August 21

3 min.
Rotary Club of Coronado
Rotary Club of Coronado

With summer slowly slumbering into fall, we’re increasingly aware that the autumn charity auction season is about to commence. Coronado Rotary is always the first charity auction of the fundraising year, giving you a jump-start on gift packages and bargains galore. This year, Rotary’s annual “End Polio Now” online auction launches on August 21, providing you with one-of-a-kind opportunities to grab deals and steals earlier than usual. With 26 local merchants participating in this annual frenzy of opportunities aplenty, head to the website early to begin the bidding on exceptional items otherwise not available to the public!

One of the more than two dozen items up for grabs in Coronado Rotary’s “End Polio Now Online Auction,” that launches August 21, is an Electra Townie Go! Electric Bike, valued at close to $2,000.  Visit coronadorotaryauction.com to view all the available options.

More than two dozen unusual items, exclusive deals, gift certificates to local merchants, and exceptional experiences are available online at coronadorotaryauction.com. Be the first to bid on the Electra Townie Go! Electric Bike, the lightest of the Go! E-Bike series with a retail sticker price pushing $2,000. Or secure an exclusive Sparkling Wine Tasting and Painting Party where you’ll learn to paint champagne bottles with flair while imbibing in this bubbly beverage with several of your friends.

There’s also an Original Abstract Expressionist Painting by internationally renowned artist Samira Rostamabadi in queue for bidding, valued at $1,000 and just waiting to grace the right room in your home. Or if you’re a fan of the Del Mar Racetrack, where “the turf meets the surf” in fashionable style, place your bid to win four passes to the Turf Club at Del Mar, and head off to the races in true Hollywood style.

This barely scratches the surface of the incredible items available, so visit the website early to peruse all the activities, experiences, and opportunities you could procure. How about a $500 Shopping Spree at our own La Mer on Orange Avenue, offering everything from signature sweaters and stylish slacks to shoes and accessories to adorn your closet. With the Coronado Island Film Festival coming up in November, you could secure a pair of Emerald Badges to what is arguably the finest film festival in Southern California.

There are opportunities to obtain a round of golf for four at the Coronado Golf Course, rated one of the best public courses in the nation, followed by your foursome’s lunch at Miguel’s Cocina (extra white sauce included). Or an evening meal at the newly opened Blanco, preceding one of Lamb’s Players’ amazing productions. In addition to all of this, there are gift baskets, rare jewelry finds, Padres tickets, pickleball lessons including new paddles, a Limited Edition Giclee by a popular local artist, and restaurant gift certificates to venues all over town. With more than two dozen items available online, there’s something for everyone’s personal taste and pleasure!

Each year, Rotary Club of Coronado holds an exclusive End Polio Now Wine Tasting event, which is already sold out, as well as their signature online auction to raise funds to finally eradicate polio from the face of the earth. Several local Rotary Club members have actually experienced polio themselves or grew up in households where another close family member survived this debilitating disease. Rotary International has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years, and with their alliance of partners have reduced polio cases by 99.9%.

But this disease still exists. Currently, the endemic poliovirus type 1 still runs rampant in two countries: Pakistan and Afghanistan. With the war and devastation currently taking place in Gaza, public health experts fear that an outbreak is imminent in that region of the world.

Your perusal and purchase from Coronado Rotary’s online auction portal not only promises to provide some unique and exceptional experiences or items, but also to help eliminate this deadly disease for which millions of children around the world have not been vaccinated.

VIEW ITEMS AND BID

 



Rotary Club of Coronado
Rotary Club of Coronado

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Junior Arts League Gets a Golden Ticket at Grant Distribution

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Aug. 8-14, 2024

Community News

Hotel del Coronado Returns as Leading Sponsor of the 15th Annual A Taste of Coronado

Community News

Advanced Beginner Machine Quilt Piecing Classes: Elevate Your Quilting Skills

Community News

Transform Your Grandparenting with “Love & Logic”: A Four-Week Series

Community News

New Polynesian and Tap Dance Classes for Children and Adults

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Rotary Santa Returns for 94th Year to Make Local Deliveries on Christmas Eve

People

Coronado Rotary Invites High School Students to Enter Instrumental Music Competition

People

Jim Kaufman Named 2023 Coronado Rotarian of the Year

Community News

Coronado Rotary’s Annual “End Polio Now” Auction Offers Great Deals – Through Sept. 9

People

Coronado Rotary Club Honors Outstanding Class of 2023 Student Athletes

People

Coronado Rotary Peacemaker Award Recognizes Inspiring International Program: Limbs of Freedom

More Local News

Could Tijuana Recycle its Wastewater to Solve Water Shortages?

News

Tijuana’s New Wastewater Treatment Plant is Nearly Complete

News

Cade’s Day Returns to McP’s on Sept. 7 – One Family’s Mission to Raise Awareness and Help Prevent Suicide

People

Bill Sandke Wants to Serve the Coronado Community Again, Now as School Board Trustee

Education

Shannon & Billy Canu: Coronado Entrepreneurs Building Brands & Preserving Community

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Could Tijuana Recycle its Wastewater to Solve Water Shortages?