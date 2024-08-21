Coronado Rotary Annual “End Polio Now” Online Auction Goes Live August 21

With summer slowly slumbering into fall, we’re increasingly aware that the autumn charity auction season is about to commence. Coronado Rotary is always the first charity auction of the fundraising year, giving you a jump-start on gift packages and bargains galore. This year, Rotary’s annual “End Polio Now” online auction launches on August 21, providing you with one-of-a-kind opportunities to grab deals and steals earlier than usual. With 26 local merchants participating in this annual frenzy of opportunities aplenty, head to the website early to begin the bidding on exceptional items otherwise not available to the public!

More than two dozen unusual items, exclusive deals, gift certificates to local merchants, and exceptional experiences are available online at coronadorotaryauction.com. Be the first to bid on the Electra Townie Go! Electric Bike, the lightest of the Go! E-Bike series with a retail sticker price pushing $2,000. Or secure an exclusive Sparkling Wine Tasting and Painting Party where you’ll learn to paint champagne bottles with flair while imbibing in this bubbly beverage with several of your friends.

There’s also an Original Abstract Expressionist Painting by internationally renowned artist Samira Rostamabadi in queue for bidding, valued at $1,000 and just waiting to grace the right room in your home. Or if you’re a fan of the Del Mar Racetrack, where “the turf meets the surf” in fashionable style, place your bid to win four passes to the Turf Club at Del Mar, and head off to the races in true Hollywood style.

This barely scratches the surface of the incredible items available, so visit the website early to peruse all the activities, experiences, and opportunities you could procure. How about a $500 Shopping Spree at our own La Mer on Orange Avenue, offering everything from signature sweaters and stylish slacks to shoes and accessories to adorn your closet. With the Coronado Island Film Festival coming up in November, you could secure a pair of Emerald Badges to what is arguably the finest film festival in Southern California.

There are opportunities to obtain a round of golf for four at the Coronado Golf Course, rated one of the best public courses in the nation, followed by your foursome’s lunch at Miguel’s Cocina (extra white sauce included). Or an evening meal at the newly opened Blanco, preceding one of Lamb’s Players’ amazing productions. In addition to all of this, there are gift baskets, rare jewelry finds, Padres tickets, pickleball lessons including new paddles, a Limited Edition Giclee by a popular local artist, and restaurant gift certificates to venues all over town. With more than two dozen items available online, there’s something for everyone’s personal taste and pleasure!

Each year, Rotary Club of Coronado holds an exclusive End Polio Now Wine Tasting event, which is already sold out, as well as their signature online auction to raise funds to finally eradicate polio from the face of the earth. Several local Rotary Club members have actually experienced polio themselves or grew up in households where another close family member survived this debilitating disease. Rotary International has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years, and with their alliance of partners have reduced polio cases by 99.9%.

But this disease still exists. Currently, the endemic poliovirus type 1 still runs rampant in two countries: Pakistan and Afghanistan. With the war and devastation currently taking place in Gaza, public health experts fear that an outbreak is imminent in that region of the world.

Your perusal and purchase from Coronado Rotary’s online auction portal not only promises to provide some unique and exceptional experiences or items, but also to help eliminate this deadly disease for which millions of children around the world have not been vaccinated.

