Discover Lawn Bowling: Beginner Lessons Starting September 5th

Interested in learning a fun and social sport? Join us for Beginner Lawn Bowling Lessons every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm from Sept. 5 to 26. For just $20, you can immerse yourself in the world of lawn bowling and master the fundamentals of this engaging game.

Led by experienced members of the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club, these lessons will cover the basics of lawn bowling, including its history, rules, and terminology. You’ll also get hands-on experience with rolling bowls, guided by experienced players. Equipment is provided for all participants—just bring a pair of flat-soled shoes, such as those used for walking. This is a fantastic opportunity to learn a new sport, enjoy social interaction, and get some outdoor exercise.

Early registration is encouraged. To secure your spot or for more information, please visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the front desk of the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.





