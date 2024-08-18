Sunday, August 18, 2024
Advanced Beginner Machine Quilt Piecing Classes: Elevate Your Quilting Skills

Photo by Jeff Wade on Unsplash

The John D. Spreckels Center is excited to announce an enriching opportunity for aspiring quilters with the Advanced Beginner Machine Quilt Piecing class. This comprehensive course, running on Saturdays from September 7 to October 26, from 9:30 am to 12 pm, is designed to elevate your quilting skills and deepen your understanding of fabric design.

This class is ideal for students who have completed at least one basic quilt and are proficient with their sewing machine. Over the course of eight sessions, participants will master the creation of eight classic quilt blocks focusing on how to choose fabrics that highlight the design of the block, experimenting with fabric value, color, and patterns.

The class fee is $48 for Coronado residents and $58 for non-residents. Participants are required to bring their own tools and supplies to each session. A detailed supply list will be emailed upon registration.

Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged. To secure your spot or for more information, please visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the front desk of the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.



