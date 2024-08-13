Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Letters to the Editor

Your Help Is Needed to Win Reconsideration of Cays Park Plan

2 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Richard Tolles and Jennie Portelli

On May 21, 2024, the City Council approved the Cays Park Master Plan in a 3-1 vote on a Motion by Council Member Tanaka. (Council Members Tanaka, Downey and Donovan voted for and John Duncan voted against; the Mayor faced delays on Mount Everest and was unable to attend.)  The approval of this $40 million Plan ignores the concerns and preferences of Park users by shortening Dog Park, eliminating the beloved Ball Field and awkwardly relocating the children’s playground. It also includes an unneeded “view deck” overhanging Hwy. 75 (with a $500,000+ price tag). In addition, the Plan dangerously narrows Cays Blvd. from four lanes to two lanes and at least partially removes the median. This is absurd considering the Plan’s “kite hill,” “view deck,” and “amphitheater” attractions seem intended to turn Cays Park into a regional park that would significantly increase traffic.

The Council’s vote also declared the project exempt from environmental review.  This raises health and safety concerns because the Park is located on land that was formerly the City dump and which may conceal unknown toxins. The safety of excavating for the buildings included in the approved Plan, as well as stripping out the existing turf for replacement, therefore needs to be studied. Also, increased Park usage will increase traffic, cause parking problems and may change the quiet character of the community, all of which could hurt property values in the Cays.

Thankfully, Council Member and Mayoral candidate John Duncan intends to address the deficiencies of the ridiculously expensive $40 million Cays Park Plan during the next City Council meeting on August 20. Keep in mind that Coronado has many more pressing issues where the $40 million is needed than for unwanted park features. Having voted against the Plan, Council Member Duncan cannot personally move for reconsideration of the Plan approval. However, he can present the case for reconsideration in hopes that another Council Member or Mayor Richard Bailey will make a motion to reconsider.

It is unfair and irresponsible for the City to move forward with a redevelopment plan as disliked, flawed and potentially unsafe as the Plan the Council approved in May. Indeed, we collected 660 signatures on petitions to keep the Park free from the redevelopment proposed by the City. All supporters of Cays Park need to write to the Council to demand reconsideration of the May 21 vote to approve the Cays Park Plan. Also, it is imperative to make our voices heard by attending the August 20 Council meeting in person and telling our elected representatives how we feel.

Richard Tolles and Jennie Portelli
Coronado Residents

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Express Your Support for Winn Room Renovation Option 4

Letters to the Editor

Cays Park Master Plan Makeover is Unsound Environmentally, Unpopular, and Expensive

Letters to the Editor

Amy Steward Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

Cherishing the American Spirit, Regardless of Our Background

Letters to the Editor

Call for SANDAG Sanctions

Letters to the Editor

Laura Wilkinson Sinton Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Community Effort to Restore and Return Historic Coronado High School Mosaic

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Richard W. Martin

Entertainment

CIFF and Planet 9 Films to Host Screening of “Límite” with Cast and Crew in Attendance

Dining

Village Pizzeria Partners with PAWS for National Dog Day Fundraiser

Education

Wendy Lewis Selected As Coronado High School Assistant Principal

People

Coronado’s Local Dance Company H2A Wins Big in Las Vegas

More Local News

City Council Candidate Amy Steward Wants to Take Her Advocacy to the Next Level

City of Coronado

CUSD School Board Trustee Renee Cavanaugh Seeks Re-Election; Supports Cooperation, Student Voice and Input from Parents

Education

Community Effort to Restore and Return Historic Coronado High School Mosaic

Community News

Dorothy “Dodo” Stanley (1933-2024)

Obituaries

Crown City Gem Maria Christina Brings Jazz & More to the Island

Entertainment

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

“It Ends With Us” – A Worthwhile Film (Trigger Warning)