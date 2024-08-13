Your Help Is Needed to Win Reconsideration of Cays Park Plan

Submitted by Richard Tolles and Jennie Portelli

On May 21, 2024, the City Council approved the Cays Park Master Plan in a 3-1 vote on a Motion by Council Member Tanaka. (Council Members Tanaka, Downey and Donovan voted for and John Duncan voted against; the Mayor faced delays on Mount Everest and was unable to attend.) The approval of this $40 million Plan ignores the concerns and preferences of Park users by shortening Dog Park, eliminating the beloved Ball Field and awkwardly relocating the children’s playground. It also includes an unneeded “view deck” overhanging Hwy. 75 (with a $500,000+ price tag). In addition, the Plan dangerously narrows Cays Blvd. from four lanes to two lanes and at least partially removes the median. This is absurd considering the Plan’s “kite hill,” “view deck,” and “amphitheater” attractions seem intended to turn Cays Park into a regional park that would significantly increase traffic.

The Council’s vote also declared the project exempt from environmental review. This raises health and safety concerns because the Park is located on land that was formerly the City dump and which may conceal unknown toxins. The safety of excavating for the buildings included in the approved Plan, as well as stripping out the existing turf for replacement, therefore needs to be studied. Also, increased Park usage will increase traffic, cause parking problems and may change the quiet character of the community, all of which could hurt property values in the Cays.

Thankfully, Council Member and Mayoral candidate John Duncan intends to address the deficiencies of the ridiculously expensive $40 million Cays Park Plan during the next City Council meeting on August 20. Keep in mind that Coronado has many more pressing issues where the $40 million is needed than for unwanted park features. Having voted against the Plan, Council Member Duncan cannot personally move for reconsideration of the Plan approval. However, he can present the case for reconsideration in hopes that another Council Member or Mayor Richard Bailey will make a motion to reconsider.

It is unfair and irresponsible for the City to move forward with a redevelopment plan as disliked, flawed and potentially unsafe as the Plan the Council approved in May. Indeed, we collected 660 signatures on petitions to keep the Park free from the redevelopment proposed by the City. All supporters of Cays Park need to write to the Council to demand reconsideration of the May 21 vote to approve the Cays Park Plan. Also, it is imperative to make our voices heard by attending the August 20 Council meeting in person and telling our elected representatives how we feel.

Richard Tolles and Jennie Portelli

Coronado Residents





