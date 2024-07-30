Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft (7/20-7/26)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.
Arrests:
Traffic Accident on Ynez Place and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Drive
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue and Flora Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Adella Avenue and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Old Fort Emory Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.
Crimes Reported:
7/23/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street
23 year old female
7/24/2024: Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
39 year old male
7/24/2024: Grand Theft – Felony on 400 block of Coronado Cays Boulevard
32 year old male
7/25/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard
55 year old male