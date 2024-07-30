Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft (7/20-7/26)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Traffic Accident on Ynez Place and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Drive

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue and Flora Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Adella Avenue and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Old Fort Emory Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Unknown injury reported.

Crimes Reported:

7/23/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street

23 year old female

7/24/2024: Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

39 year old male

7/24/2024: Grand Theft – Felony on 400 block of Coronado Cays Boulevard

32 year old male

7/25/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard

55 year old male






