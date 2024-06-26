Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Down on the Farm at the New Crown City Camp

Last week, campers visited Old McDonald’s Farm at the new Crown City Camp, created Bird Feeders, mixed yummy soil layer dirt cups, and painted plant pots. The week was filled with many activities, including relay races, Barnyard Dances, Crop Duster Airplane Contests, Sheep Herding, and Freeze Dancing.

Imaginations went wild over yonder, designing Gingerbread Barns, Painting rocks, stringing Farm Charm Bracelets, Garden Vegetable Painting, and making bandanas. From Steal the Bacon to Fainting Goat Tag, campers ran, tagged, and played in Glorietta Bay Park daily until the cows came home.

If your child is looking to make new friends and have a blast this summer, then Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Crown City Camp is the place to be. Held from 10 am to 3 pm in Glorietta Bay Park Monday through Friday, June 17-August 16, it’s the perfect opportunity for your child to have a fun-filled summer.

Next up is Lost in Space Week, June 24-28 filled with aliens, astronauts and asteroids.  Followed by Party in the USA Week, July 1-3, and Pirates and Mermaids Week, July 8-12 .  For more information on Crown City Camp or to register, call 619-522-7342.

 

 



