Father’s Day Beer Garden at The Laundry Pub – June 16

Photo courtesy Hotel del Coronado.

Celebrate Dad with an afternoon of brews, street tacos, live music, and classic cars at The Laundry Pub at the Hotel del Coronado. The full Laundry Pub menu will be available along with Father’s Day food specials (see website for specials), beer specials, and Dad’s “boot” souvenir glass.

A live DJ will be spinning tunes in the afternoon followed by a live band from 6 to 8 pm. And you’ll want to head outside to marvel at a beautiful collection of classic cars.

Live DJ, 2 pm – 6 pm
Live Band, 6 pm – 8pm
Classic Car Show (times to be announced)

No reservations are required.



