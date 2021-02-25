Live Your California Dream

Thursday, February 25, 2021
By Managing Editor

See what’s new for day trippers at America’s beachfront legend.

Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

For Sunbathers

The Del has been fulfilling dreams of California surf, sand and sun for over a century. At Del Beach, locals can rent plush daybeds and half-moon cabanettes or sand chairs and umbrellas with full food and beverage service right on the sand. It’s the best of beach life, Del style.

Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Day visitors can also enjoy the new Cabana Pool experience by reserving a private pool cabana or purchasing day passes. With a redesigned pool deck, guests enjoy easy access to the Sun Deck for food and drinks.

Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Drink Sippers & Food Lovers

Dining at The Del offers a new experience every day of the week. Relax by cozy fire pits and savor cocktails and coastal favorites at the new Sun Deck. Or, try a sustainable, sea-to-table experience at Serẽa where Chef JoJo Ruiz highlights the best of the region’s oceans, fields and farms.

The Beach Shack offers tropical cocktails and tacos right on the sand with live music on Taco Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 3-6 pm. And Babcock & Story Bar offers savory bites and craft cocktails with live music on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30-9:30 pm. If you’re looking for a quick bite on the go, try ENO Market & Pizzeria which offers a 20% discount for Coronado locals when you order two or more pizzas.

Spa Enthusiasts

Spa & Salon at The Del is a coastal San Diego sanctuary that taps into the healing power of the sea. Relax into ocean-inspired treatments that will soothe your mind, body and spirit. Then retreat to the private Spa terrace with a vanishing edge pool.

Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Bonfire Lovers

Bonfires on the beach have long been a favorite Coronado tradition. Now the experience has gone gourmet. At Roast, guests tuck their toes-in-the-sand as they gather around a private beach bonfire, roast s’mores and enjoy the amazing sunset views.

Adventurers

Del Watersports has the best SoCal instructors around and surf and stand-up paddle boarding lessons are available all year long. Fitness fans can also enjoy sunrise Yoga on the Beach or Beach Spin.

Hotel del Coronado
Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Staycationers

Plan a Sweet Escape to The Del and enjoy the best of beach life with a $50 daily resort credit. For the ultimate experience chose a newly redesigned Cabana room with an ocean view terrace, plush lounge furniture and fire pit.

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

