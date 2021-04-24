Mother’s Day at The Del

Saturday, April 24, 2021
Celebrate all of the Mom’s in your life with a special Mother’s Day celebration at Hotel del Coronado. From a champagne brunch to a relaxing spa day or weekend getaway, we have the perfect treat for Mom.

For Mom’s Who Brunch
Treat Mom to a champagne brunch at Serẽa or on the Sun Deck. She’ll delight at the fun offerings and incredible views.

For Spa Lovers
Celebrate this Mother’s Day with a relaxing day at the Spa & Salon. Choose from ocean inspired spa treatments or indulge mom at the resort’s Marilyn Monroe inspired Beauty Bar. To up level this experience you can surprise her with a Seaside Spa Retreat. She’ll receive a $100 spa credit, daily breakfast for two and a Roast beach bonfire with s’mores.

For Beach Lovers
Some moms are happiest with their toes in the sand. Treat her to a plush beach daybed at Del Beach or toast the sunset at a Roast private beach bonfire with s’mores. Either way you’re sure to make memories that you will cherish for years to come.

For Active Moms
Share the simple luxury of time spent together while doing something you love. Treat mom to a Yoga on the BeachBeach Spin or Mermaid Fitness class. Then grab a quick bite at the Sun Deck and reward yourself with the spectacular views.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9, 2021

 

