Get Cozy in an Igloo for Two at the Hotel del Coronado

By Hotel del Coronado
Image: Hotel del Coronado

Get cozy this Valentine’s Day weekend in a private oceanfront igloo for two where you’ll be served a decadent four-course dinner and bottle of champagne under the stars. The igloo is comfortably heated and elegantly furnished, with an outdoor fire pit for s’mores roasting. You’ll also get to take home a floral centerpiece keepsake. This is a two-hour experience, offered exclusively to those ages 21+.

Igloos for Two Private Valentine’s Dining Pricing*
$450, *plus tax and gratuity, for two people.
Includes 4-course dinner for two, bottle of champagne, and s’mores
Seatings available at 6pm, 6:45pm and 7:30pm

All holiday events are pre-paid and must be reserved in advance.

Igloos for Two Menu

Amuse Bouche & Bread Service

First Course

Hamachi
Rose Hibiscus Gazpacho / Beet Ribbon/ Jalapeno Gel / Basil Buds

Second Course

Prawns
Corn Risotto / Cured Egg Yolk / Truffle Popcorn

Third Course

Charred Kobe New York
Crispy Potato / Smoked Mushroom/ Sauce

Dessert

Warm Godiva Dark Chocolate Fondue
Long Stem Strawberries / Angel Food Cake / Devil’s Food Cake /
Coconut Macaroons / Sugar & Spice Donuts / Wild Berry Whoopie Pies /
House Made Passion Fruit Marshmallows

This menu contains some ingredients that are known common allergens.

The beachside igloos at The Del are also available outside of Valentine’s weekend through February 8, 2023:

Share a unique Beachside Igloo featuring a cozy living room comfortably accommodating up to six guests. The experience also includes a roaring fire pit with the makings for unlimited s’mores. Each private Beachside Igloo reservation is 1 hour long at 5:30 or 7:30 pm. Outside food is not permitted. Find information on igloos for up to six people here.

 



Hotel del Coronado
Hotel del Coronado

