Get Cozy in an Igloo for Two at the Hotel del Coronado

Get cozy this Valentine’s Day weekend in a private oceanfront igloo for two where you’ll be served a decadent four-course dinner and bottle of champagne under the stars. The igloo is comfortably heated and elegantly furnished, with an outdoor fire pit for s’mores roasting. You’ll also get to take home a floral centerpiece keepsake. This is a two-hour experience, offered exclusively to those ages 21+.
Igloos for Two Private Valentine’s Dining Pricing*
$450, *plus tax and gratuity, for two people.
Includes 4-course dinner for two, bottle of champagne, and s’mores
Seatings available at 6pm, 6:45pm and 7:30pm
All holiday events are pre-paid and must be reserved in advance.