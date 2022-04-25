Hotel del Coronado Now Accepting Reservations for its New Luxury Hotel, Shore House at The Del

The legendary Hotel del Coronado, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, today announced Shore House at The Del is now accepting reservations in advance of its anticipated September opening. The elevated oceanfront resort offers a new residential-style hotel experience unlike any other and marks the completion of Hotel del Coronado’s $400 million Master Plan reimagination.

“This new beachfront hotel marks yet another exciting chapter for the resort and establishes Hotel del Coronado yet again as an iconic destination for years to come,” said Harold Rapoza, general manager, Hotel del Coronado. “Shore House at The Del provides a significant opportunity for us to deliver a sophisticated modern beach house experience, complemented by all of the elevated amenities travelers desire, with a home-like setting that allows for privacy, connection and celebration all at once.”

Situated on a golden stretch of Coronado beachfront, Shore House at The Del features 75 seaside one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, in a bright, modern neighborhood atmosphere. Upon arrival, guests will experience a dedicated resort entrance, valet, and check-in that unfolds into a light-filled private lobby. The residences feature an array of contemporary coastal details with elegant bedrooms, spacious bathrooms, well-equipped coastal kitchens, spacious living rooms, a washer/dryer, and large verandas to take in the ocean, harbor, or resort views.

In addition to enjoying coveted access to Hotel del Coronado’s robust collection of amenities, from its numerous dining venues, including Serea, Sun Deck, Babcock & Story Bar, ENO Market & Pizzeria, and more, to a host of wellness offerings and well-appointed beach and pool environments, Shore House at The Del guests will enjoy a variety of thoughtfully curated spaces. The exclusive hotel experience includes a dedicated zero-edge ocean-view pool with day beds, sun loungers, and private cabanas; an open-air poolside bar; a fully-appointed bistro with a dedicated space for chef’s table events; grand living room with indoor-outdoor spaces; various lounge areas and fire pits.

Shore House at The Del rates will start at $1,699 per night*. *Subject to availability; certain restrictions apply. For more information on Shore House at The Del, or to book online for stays beginning October 2022, please visit: https://hoteldel.com/stay/shore-house/.

Shore House at The Del will form part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. For more information or to book a reservation, visit Hilton.com.

For more information about Curio Collection by Hilton, please visit newsroom.hilton.com/curio.





