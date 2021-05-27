Thursday, May 27, 2021
Summer Movies on the Beach

By Hotel del Coronado

 

Movies on the Beach. Image Courtesy Hotel del Coronado

The summer season officially starts this weekend and Hotel del Coronado is celebrating with Summer Movies on the Beach.

Snuggle up and enjoy your favorite family movies or cult classics in a theater under the stars. Choose from a VIP Family Movie Package with a cozy daybed and private beach bonfire with s’mores or enjoy General Admission seating in Del Beach sand chairs. Reservations are required.

Summer Movie Schedule

May 28: Hook (1991)
May 29: Wizard of Oz (1939)
June 5: The Karate Kid (1984)
June 12: Minions (2015)
July 3: A League of Their Own (1992)
July 17: Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
July 24: Grease (1978)
July 31: The Goonies (1985)
August 7: Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
August 21: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
September 3: Blue Crush (2002)
September 4: Some Like it Hot (1959)

Image courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

To make the most of your visit enjoy dinner on the Sun Deck before your movie begins, stop by the Beach & Taco Shack for some delicious tacos and tropical drinks or order an artisan pizza from ENO Market & Pizzeria to enjoy during your movie.

You can reserve your tickets in advance at hoteldel.com. Check back regularly for updates on more exciting summer events and activities to come.

 

Hotel del Coronado

