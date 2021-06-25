Beach Fitness at The Del

New Classes for Coronado Locals

There’s nothing like summer in Coronado, especially when you’re enjoying an amazing workout on one of America’s best beaches. This summer, The Del’s fitness schedule is filled with exciting pool and beach fitness classes that will leave you energized and full of gratitude for your hometown. Best of all, locals are always welcome.

Mermaid Fitness

Get your fins fit for summer and live out your mermaid dreams. Set in the new Cabana Pool, this class is a fusion of swimming, core, cardio and strength training in a colorful mermaid or shark tail. Classes are available Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 am. Register Here

BOGAFiT

Jump into our new Cabana Pool for a fun floating class on a BOGAFiT board. This innovative, low intensity workout builds strength, deepens flexibility, and improves balance with core and strength movements from yoga and boot camp workouts. Classes are available Friday and Sunday at 8 am. Register Here

Beach Spin

Meet us on the oceanfront Vista Terrace for a one-of-a-kind, calorie-busting workout with spectacular ocean views, high energy music and top-notch instructors. Beach Spin is held daily at 7 am and Friday through Sunday at 8:30 am. Monthly passes are also available. Register Here

Beach Yoga

Let the ocean be your guide in this empowering yoga class. Set on the glittering sands of Del Beach, this yoga session will leave you feeling happy and refreshed. Sessions are available at 10 am on Friday and Sunday and 8am on Saturday. Register Here

Power Hula

Challenge yourself with this unique beach fitness class using weighted hula hoops. You’ll strengthen your core while having some amazing laughs with friends. Classes are available Friday at 11:30 am and Saturday at 9:30 am. Register Here

After your workout feel free to stick around for a day of fun in the sun. At Del Beach, locals can rent plush daybeds and half-moon cabanettes or sand chairs and umbrellas with full food and beverage service right on the sand.

Or, continue your wellness journey at Spa at The Del where you can relax into ocean-inspired treatments that will soothe your mind, body and spirit. Then retreat to the private spa terrace with a vanishing edge pool.

If a leisurely lunch is more your style, enjoy a beachfront lunch of coastal favorites at the new Sun Deck or grab some tacos and drinks at the Beach Shack, where you can enjoy the stunning views with your toes in the sand.