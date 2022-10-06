Spooky Fun at The Del 2022

Celebrate Halloween at San Diego’s legendary haunted hotel, the Hotel del Coronado. From ghostly guided tours to beachfront pumpkin carving, now is the perfect time to experience the chilling history and modern elegance of America’s beachfront icon.

Ghost Roast: Snuggle up around a private beach bonfire, roast s’mores, and read ghost stories at our haunted hotel.

Haunted Happenings Tours: Learn the official account of Kate Morgan and why her spirit never left in this ghostly guided tour.

Halloween Pumpkin Carving: Get into the spooky spirit of the season with a day of beachfront pumpkin carving.

Halloween Movies on the Beach: Snuggle up on Del Beach for our favorite holiday movies in a theater under the stars.

Paranormal Tour: For the first time ever view Room 502 and explore some of the recorded footage documenting over 400 anomalous (paranormal) phenomena.

Room 502 Tour: While the haunting story of Kate Morgan is more widely known, there is a room on the fifth floor that has even more paranormal occurrences. This special ghostly tour will take you inside The Del most haunted room while learning about our haunted history.





