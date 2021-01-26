Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Valentine’s Day at The Del

By Hotel del Coronado

Hotel del Coronado
Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Hotel del Coronado is a romantic world all its own – a majestic beachfront destination that’s captured hearts for generations. It’s the place where new lovers embark on new traditions and lifelong couples recreate them. From cuddling up at a private beach bonfire to reconnecting at a seaside spa or enjoying a romantic weekend close to home, when it comes to a romance, just follow your heart to The Del.

Hotel del Coronado
Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Sweetheart Dinner at Home
Let The Del be your culinary cupid for a romantic Sweetheart Valentine’s Day Dinner at home. The gourmet four course meal comes fully prepared with simple reheating tips for your special evening.

Dinner at Serẽa
Treat yourself to an oceanfront dinner for two at Serẽa. With a robust menu that spotlights the best in sustainable sea to table cuisine and a menu full of eclectic cocktails and wine, its sure to impress.

Hotel del Coronado
Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Beachfront Staycation
Plan a seaside escape to America’s Beachfront Legend. Experience the new Cabanas where ground level rooms feature a private terrace with plush lounge furniture and fire features just steps from the sand. Then lounge the day away in a private pool cabana at the new Cabana Pool. With choices from the charming Victorian to the sophisticated Beach Village, there’s sure to be the perfect fit for any romantic staycation.

Hotel del Coronado
Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Seaside Spa Experiences
Indulge yourselves in a soothing spa day at Spa at The Del and then escape to the oceanfront spa terrace for a dip in the vanishing edge pool. Guests have their choice of ocean inspired massages and facials with warm sea salt stones, dreamy aromatherapy or restorative treatments.

Romantic Roasts
Dig your toes in the sand and snuggle around a roaring Roast bonfire as you enjoy one of the most spectacular sunsets on the West Coast. Fire pits include s’mores and an a la carte menu of favorites including bubbly and gourmet fireside treats.

For more information, or to reserve a romantic experience for two, visit hoteldel.com.

Hotel del Coronado
Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Hotel del Coronado
Hotel del Coronado

Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

