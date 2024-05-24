Friday, May 24, 2024
Impressionist Art by Women, Art History Presentation – June 14

City of Coronado
Explore women artists’ significant yet often overlooked contributions to the 19th century Impressionist Movement at the John D. Spreckels Center’s upcoming event, Art History Presentation on Women Impressionists. This enlightening presentation will take place on Friday, June 14, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Coronado Community Center Nautilus Room.

While the Impressionist Movement is celebrated for its revolutionary impact on the art world, the vital contributions of women artists to this movement are frequently overlooked. Sue Knop, painter, retired art teacher, and docent at the Mingei International Museum, will bring their remarkable stories and artworks to life.

Admission to this event is free, advance registration is recommended. Secure your spot for this insightful presentation by registering online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or by calling 619-522-5343.

Join us for an inspiring afternoon that celebrates the often-unsung heroines of the Impressionist Movement.

 



