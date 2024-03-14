Islander Boys Lacrosse Defeats St. Mark’s (Texas) in Close Game, 4-3 (video)

On Monday, March 11th the Coronado Islander boys lacrosse went against St. Marks from Dallas, Texas. This was their lowest scoring game, and closest game this season. It was heavily defensive and came down to the wire.

The Islanders were up 4-3 with about 30 seconds left in the game. St. Mark’s had possession and was looking to score. They took a shot but it was blocked by Islander goalie Charlie Lang, who had already had many saves during the game. Coronado stayed in possession and burned out the clock, winning by one.

One of the star defensive players during the game was Leo Salata. He applied pressure all game long, and had some very important plays. Salata was locking down defensively and checked a St. Mark’s offensive player so hard that his stick flew out of his hands. Salata then picked up the ground ball and moved it into the Islander offensive territory.

This type of defense was crucial in the Islander’s win. Any possession was a vital one, and any turnover they caused increased their chances of defending their own turf.

The score wasn’t high, but each goal was important in the momentum of the game. See below for the scoring progression.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

Landon Sutherland goal

1-0 End of the First Quarter

Second Quarter

Braydon Avallone goal

St. Marks goal

Robby Spane goal

3-1 at Half

Third Quarter

Braydon Avallone goal

4-1 End of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

St. Marks goal

St. Marks goal

4-3 Coronado Wins





