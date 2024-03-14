Thursday, March 14, 2024
Islander Boys Lacrosse Defeats St. Mark’s (Texas) in Close Game, 4-3 (video)

1 min.
Graham Bower
On Monday, March 11th the Coronado Islander boys lacrosse went against St. Marks from Dallas, Texas. This was their lowest scoring game, and closest game this season. It was heavily defensive and came down to the wire.

Final Score

The Islanders were up 4-3 with about 30 seconds left in the game. St. Mark’s had possession and was looking to score. They took a shot but it was blocked by Islander goalie Charlie Lang, who had already had many saves during the game. Coronado stayed in possession and burned out the clock, winning by one.

Goalie, Charlie Lang

One of the star defensive players during the game was Leo Salata. He applied pressure all game long, and had some very important plays. Salata was locking down defensively and checked a St. Mark’s offensive player so hard that his stick flew out of his hands. Salata then picked up the ground ball and moved it into the Islander offensive territory.

This type of defense was crucial in the Islander’s win. Any possession was a vital one, and any turnover they caused increased their chances of defending their own turf.

Leo Salata

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Graham Bower (@gbowermedia)

The score wasn’t high, but each goal was important in the momentum of the game. See below for the scoring progression.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

  • Landon Sutherland goal

1-0 End of the First Quarter

Second Quarter

  • Braydon Avallone goal
  • St. Marks goal
  • Robby Spane goal

3-1 at Half

Third Quarter

  • Braydon Avallone goal

4-1 End of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

  • St. Marks goal
  • St. Marks goal

4-3 Coronado Wins

 



