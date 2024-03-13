Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down St. John’s (Texas) 20-7, (video)

1 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Saturday, March 9th the Islander girls lacrosse team competed against St. John’s, a team from Houston, Texas. There wasn’t a moment where the Islanders were doubted, as they kept scoring, causing turnovers, intercepting passes, and blocking shots.

Grabbing this win has set their record to 2-0 for the season.

Final Score

For the Islanders’ offense, the sisters, Sydney and Breck Dunn had an incredible game. Both having assists, ground ball pickups, and goals. Breck had four goals and Sydney had six. Both contributed a lot, and combined, they scored half of the team’s goals.

Sydney Dunn – Six Goals

Sydney Dunn

Breck Dunn – Four Goals

Breck Dunn

As for the Islanders’ defense, goalie Bella Braga had another stellar performance. Braga had multiple saves and clears. In one specifically, the ball went into her gear and actually got stuck, quite a save:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Graham Bower (@gbowermedia)

Bella Braga makes a great save.

The Islanders concluded this matchup with a 20-7 win and are now 2-0 for their season record.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

  • Lilah Cade goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Lilah Cade goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Grace Elardo goal
  • St. John’s goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal

10-1: End of the First Quarter

Second Quarter

  • St. John’s goal
  • St. John’s goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Maria Anaya goal

14-3: End of the Second Quarter

Third Quarter

  • Brynn belong goal
  • Madie Collins goal
  • St. John’s goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal

17-4: End of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Brooklyn Parma goal
  • Grace Elardo goal
  • St. John’s goal
  • St. John’s goal
  • St. John’s goal

20-7 Coronado Wins



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

