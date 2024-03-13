Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down St. John’s (Texas) 20-7, (video)

On Saturday, March 9th the Islander girls lacrosse team competed against St. John’s, a team from Houston, Texas. There wasn’t a moment where the Islanders were doubted, as they kept scoring, causing turnovers, intercepting passes, and blocking shots.
Grabbing this win has set their record to 2-0 for the season.
For the Islanders’ offense, the sisters, Sydney and Breck Dunn had an incredible game. Both having assists, ground ball pickups, and goals. Breck had four goals and Sydney had six. Both contributed a lot, and combined, they scored half of the team’s goals.
Sydney Dunn – Six Goals
Breck Dunn – Four Goals
As for the Islanders’ defense, goalie Bella Braga had another stellar performance. Braga had multiple saves and clears. In one specifically, the ball went into her gear and actually got stuck, quite a save:
The Islanders concluded this matchup with a 20-7 win and are now 2-0 for their season record.
Scoring Timeline
First Quarter
- Lilah Cade goal
- Breck Dunn goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Breck Dunn goal
- Lauren Hundley goal
- Breck Dunn goal
- Lilah Cade goal
- Breck Dunn goal
- Grace Elardo goal
- St. John’s goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
10-1: End of the First Quarter
Second Quarter
- St. John’s goal
- St. John’s goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Maria Anaya goal
14-3: End of the Second Quarter
Third Quarter
- Brynn belong goal
- Madie Collins goal
- St. John’s goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
17-4: End of the Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
- Lauren Hundley goal
- Brooklyn Parma goal
- Grace Elardo goal
- St. John’s goal
- St. John’s goal
- St. John’s goal
20-7 Coronado Wins