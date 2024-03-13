Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down St. John’s (Texas) 20-7, (video)

On Saturday, March 9th the Islander girls lacrosse team competed against St. John’s, a team from Houston, Texas. There wasn’t a moment where the Islanders were doubted, as they kept scoring, causing turnovers, intercepting passes, and blocking shots.

Grabbing this win has set their record to 2-0 for the season.

For the Islanders’ offense, the sisters, Sydney and Breck Dunn had an incredible game. Both having assists, ground ball pickups, and goals. Breck had four goals and Sydney had six. Both contributed a lot, and combined, they scored half of the team’s goals.

Sydney Dunn – Six Goals

Breck Dunn – Four Goals

As for the Islanders’ defense, goalie Bella Braga had another stellar performance. Braga had multiple saves and clears. In one specifically, the ball went into her gear and actually got stuck, quite a save:

The Islanders concluded this matchup with a 20-7 win and are now 2-0 for their season record.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

Lilah Cade goal

Breck Dunn goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

Lauren Hundley goal

Breck Dunn goal

Lilah Cade goal

Breck Dunn goal

Grace Elardo goal

St. John’s goal

Sydney Dunn goal

10-1: End of the First Quarter

Second Quarter

St. John’s goal

St. John’s goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Maria Anaya goal

14-3: End of the Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Brynn belong goal

Madie Collins goal

St. John’s goal

Sydney Dunn goal

17-4: End of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Lauren Hundley goal

Brooklyn Parma goal

Grace Elardo goal

St. John’s goal

St. John’s goal

St. John’s goal

20-7 Coronado Wins





