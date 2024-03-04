Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Historian Gene Slater to Speak at the Coronado Historical Association – Mar. 14

Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association

The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is preparing for an enlightening evening of discourse on March 14, 2024, from 5:30 to 7 pm. This special exhibit lecture, titled “The California Innovation No One Talks About: How and Why the Real Estate Industry Segregated America,” promises to illuminate a lesser-known chapter of American history. Held in conjunction with CHA’s latest exhibit, An Island Looks Back: Uncovering Coronado’s Hidden African American History, the lecture delves into the history of redlining and restrictive deeds.

The exhibit itself shares the remarkable stories of Coronado’s African American pioneers—from moving to Coronado to their contributions as patriotic military veterans. Following the early pioneer period, the African American population of Coronado dropped with the emergence of racial restrictions in real estate starting in the late 1920s. Due to the restrictions, only one African American family purchased a home in Coronado until the 1980s. The Federal Housing Project of 1944 brought renewed diversity to Coronado, fostering a community that stood out in San Diego County.

However, this era came to a close with the demolition of the Housing Project, coinciding with the opening of the San Diego-Coronado Bridge. Since then, Coronado’s African American population has primarily consisted of Navy families, retired military personnel, and others who chose to call Coronado home.

Gene Slater

In the context of this exhibit, Gene Slater’s lecture holds particular significance. His exploration of how the real estate industry contributed to segregation in America provides valuable insight into the challenges faced by African Americans in Coronado and beyond. By examining the historical context of housing discrimination, attendees can gain a deeper understanding of the forces that shaped Coronado’s African American community.

Tickets for this enlightening event are now available. Admission for members is priced at $15 each, while non-members can secure their spot for $20 each. Given the limited seating, interested individuals are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to guarantee their participation in this thought-provoking lecture and accompanying reception.

For those interested in attending or seeking further information, inquiries can be directed to the CHA via email at [email protected] or by phone at 619-35-7242. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the interconnected histories of African Americans in Coronado and the broader struggle against housing discrimination in America.



Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

Community

Wag’n Tails Transitions to New Ownership, With Continued Commitment to Furry Friends

Business

