CHA’s Exhibit “An Island Looks Back” Coming to a Close

After a four-month run, the Coronado Historical Association’s exhibit “An Island Looks Back: Uncovering Coronado’s Hidden African-American History” is closing. The exhibit’s last day for public viewing will be Sunday, June 9, 2024.



The exhibit is the culmination of nearly four years of dedicated research by local historian Kevin Ashley. CHA also worked with a community advisory committee comprised of locals, descendants of Coronado’s African American pioneers, and regional scholars including May Brouhard, Bobby Brown, David Grant-Williams, Palma Lawrence Reed, James Love, Claudia Ludlow, Susan Marrinan, Fern Nelson, Yvette Porter Moore, Asante Sefa-Boakye, Jason Sevier, and Brad Willis. Their commitment to preserving and sharing these stories ensures that Coronado’s rich history is accessible to all.



The exhibit documents how African Americans played a significant role among the early pioneers who shaped Coronado’s foundation starting in 1886. Despite the challenges of the land bust of 1888, a resilient group of African Americans laid down roots, establishing successful businesses, owning property, and becoming civic leaders at the state level. Their children attended integrated schools, participated in local clubs, excelled in sports, and went on to achieve success in higher education.

Many of these pioneers were also patriotic military veterans, serving in the segregated American military. The ranks included Civil War veterans, Buffalo Soldiers, and those who fought in both World Wars. However, by the late 1920s, racial restrictions emerged, implemented through restrictive property deeds common throughout the United States, leading to a decline in Coronado’s African American population by the early 1940s.

A transformative moment occurred in 1944 with the construction of the Federal Housing Project, bringing nearly 3,000 residents to Coronado, including over 400 African American individuals and families. Despite ongoing challenges, this housing development remained until 1969, fostering a surprising diversity in Coronado compared to other cities in San Diego County. The era concluded with the demolition of the Housing Project coinciding with the opening of the Coronado Bridge. Since 1969, Coronado’s African American population has been primarily connected to Navy families, retired military and non-military, and families who chose to make Coronado their home.

Since the exhibit’s opening in February, the “An Island Looks Back” exhibit has explored and shared these remarkable, yet often overlooked stories — both tragic and triumphant. From county proclamations to national media coverage, Coronado’s Avenue of Heroes to personal memoirs, the exhibit has prompted extraordinary connections and conversations beyond the museum walls.

Join CHA as we reflect on and celebrate the exhibit. Kevin Ashley, guest curator, and Vickie Stone, CHA’s Curator of Collections, will reflect on the exhibit’s impact on the Coronado community and beyond. All are welcome to this reflective celebration of our local history. This free event will be held in CHA’s Lecture Hall on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 2 pm. The exhibit and the stories that it shares serve as a powerful reminder that African American history is an integral part of American history and Coronado history.





