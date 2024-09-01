Sunday, September 1, 2024
History

Coronado Historical Association Presents Special Lecture in Conjunction with World Design Capital

Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association

World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024 is an opportunity to shape the future of our region through the power of design. By showcasing our region as a global hub for design, innovation, arts, and culture, WDC 2024 fosters lasting economic, social, cultural, civic, and environmental impact. Aligned with this effort, the Coronado Historical Association in partnership with the Coronado Arts Commission, invites you to join us for a free lecture to learn about the future of historic buildings in Tijuana. On September 5, 2024, at 5:30 pm CHA will be hosting preservationist Maria Curry to talk about preservation efforts in Tijuana.

Tijuana has been called “the house of all people” and the “most visited border city in the world” where new communities form every day because of intense migration. In this quickly growing city with its bustling neighborhoods of free trade, older buildings from the modernist era become hard to preserve. These architectural gems are often abandoned and then become obsolete or torn down. Unfortunately, urban development, economic forces, and ineffective laws prevent preservationists from protecting Tijuana’s significant past.  Its tiled arcades and historically significant landmarks are at risk. As an advocate for historic conservation, a public official, and an academic in historic preservation, Maria Curry will discuss the challenges to safeguarding the splendor of Tijuana’s architectural gems and local memory of bygone days.

Maria Curry is an expert in historic preservation at the Secretaria de Cultura de Baja California. She holds an architectural engineering degree, a master’s degree in restoration of monuments, and is a Ph.D. candidate in Historic Preservation from Cornell University.

This event is free and open to the public however capacity is limited so reservations are required. Please rsvp by calling 619-4345-7242 or visiting coronadohistory.org.

 



