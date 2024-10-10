Thursday, October 10, 2024
Coronado Historical Association’s Wine & Lecture: California’s Sugar King

Who doesn’t love a compelling biography? Many Coronadans have read Empire Builder: John D. Spreckels and the Making of San Diego and now the legacy continues with a new book, The Sugar King of California: The Life of Claus Spreckels penned by the same author, Sandra Bonura. 

Sandra Bonura

This is a rags-to-riches story of a colorful and controversial immigrant and his role in the development of America’s sugar industry. He became one of the richest Americans in history and triumphed in an era rife with cronyism and corruption which ultimately transformed California’s agriculture, industry, and transportation. He wielded a clenched fist over Hawai‘i’s economy for nearly two decades after occupying a position of unrivaled power and political influence with the Hawaiian monarchy, while also advancing major technology developments on the islands. Harshly criticized by his enemies for ruthless business tactics but loved by his employees, he was unapologetic in his quest for wealth, asserting “Spreckels’s success is California’s success.” 

But there’s always a cost for single-minded determination; the legendary family quarrels even included a murder charge. Spreckels’ biography is one of triumph and tragedy, a portrait of a family torn apart by money, jealousy, and ego with lessons for us all.

Dr. Sandra Bonura, who has been praised for her ability to breathe life into forgotten histories, is a native San Diegan who spent her childhood in Coronado. Bonura has worked with the Coronado Historical Association as a docent and served as the guest curator for its exhibit John D. Spreckels: The Man, The Legacy.  

Register today for the October 17 lecture to hear more about the book and the primary sources she utilized to gain perspective on the “Sugar King.” Dr. Bonura is known for her meticulous research and vivid storytelling. She will present a colorful and interactive slideshow on the life of Claus Spreckels. Afterward, she will sign purchased copies of The Sugar King of California: The Life of Claus Spreckels. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Visit coronadohistory.org or call 619-435-7242 to register.

 



