Become a Walking Tour Docent at CHA – Training on June 12 & 13

The Coronado Historical Association is actively looking for more enthusiastic volunteers who would like to give our Historic Walking Tour of Coronado to the public. Dedicated to the stewardship of Coronado’s rich history, CHA is home to a vast collection of historical artifacts, items, and photographs. As a small nonprofit with only a few staff members, all the programs that CHA offers would not be possible were it not for the generous gift of time and energy from a highly trained and committed volunteer corps.  

CHA is excited to host this year’s docent training on Wednesday, June 12 from 10:30 – noon and Thursday, June 13 from 12:30 – 2:00 pm at the Coronado Historical Association Museum, 1100 Orange Avenue. Participants will learn about the fascinating history of Coronado and CHA’s guided walking tour that traverses downtown Coronado through some of the oldest neighborhoods. Tour training includes learning about some of Coronado oldest and most storied homes on the island and the styles of architecture that were popular at various times throughout Coronado’s history.  

CHA volunteers are typically members of the Coronado community, many of whom have lived on the island for many years or even generations. Being a Tour Docent is one of the more social roles for a volunteer at CHA. Docents meet the guests on the tour and answer their questions. CHA is looking for individuals who have a personable, patient, and friendly demeanor. The ideal candidates will be eager to teach people new things, able to speak in an engaging and entertaining manner, and welcoming to people from all walks of life. We are looking for those community members who show these traits along with a passion for history and a love of Coronado.  

CHA’s volunteers love giving their time to CHA in part because of the many benefits that accompany that service. Volunteers connect with others who share a passion for history and Coronado, participate in fun monthly volunteer meetups, and enjoy regular opportunities to socialize. 

CHA’s tour is a three-quarters of a mile walk through downtown Coronado, past historic buildings and landmarks at a comfortable pace. We hope you decide to join us for our Tour Docent Training class on Wednesday, June 12 from 10:30 – noon and Thursday, June 13 from 12:30 – 2:00 pm at the CHA. If you would like to sign up or have any questions, please call CHA’s Museum & Events Manager, Will Steinfield at 619-435-7242 or email [email protected].

 



