Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Defeats Poway 17-6 (video)

1 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Monday, February 26, the Coronado Islander Boys Lacrosse team had their first regular season home game. They faced off against the Poway Titans and took them down, winning 17-6. The Islander record is now 3-0 overall.

Final score to boys lacrosse game vs. Poway

The Islanders played fast and physical, racking up some penalties, but countering it with the amount of goals they scored. Staying on their toes and working well together pushed them to the win. They connected on many great passes, which led to goals, and having a strong defense set the Islanders up for success.

Turnovers and capitalizing on the Titans’ mistakes allowed the Islanders to create such a large lead. At the end of the first half the Islanders were only up 6-5, but the second half was all Coronado. They only allowed one more goal for the rest of the game and put in 11 of their own.

Star Players:

Jack Perry – three goals

Jack Perry

Landon Sutherland – five goals

Landon Sutherland

Robby Spane – three goals

Robby Spane

YouTube Video of Full Game (Raw/Unedited Clips by @gbowermedia)

Scoring Timeline

First quarter

  • Jack Perry goal
  • Jared Capin goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Poway goal
  • Brayden Avallone goal
  • Leo Salata goal

5-1 – End of First Quarter

Second quarter

  • Robby Spane goal
  • Poway goal
  • Poway goal
  • Poway goal
  • Poway goal

6-5 – End of Second Quarter

Third quarter

  • Jack Perry goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Robby Spane goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Max Keiffer goal
  • Jack Perry goal
  • Robby Spane goal

13-5 – End of Third Quarter

Fourth quarter

  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Brayden Avallone goal
  • Poway goal
  • Landon Sutherland goal
  • Brayden Avallone goal

17-6 Coronado Wins



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Former Coronado Lacrosse Player Named CAA Offensive Player of the Week

Community News

Coronado Little League Opening Night Tailgate Celebration – Feb. 23

Bridgeworthy

San Diego Open Women’s Tennis Tournament Returns, Great Deals for Military, Coronado, College Students – Feb. 24-Mar. 3

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Clinch Third Consecutive CIF D1 Championship Title

Sports

Islander Girls Soccer Advance in CIF Playoffs After Beating La Costa Canyon 2-0

Bridgeworthy

Find San Diego Legion, Major League Rugby Western Conference Champions, at Snapdragon Stadium

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Boys Soccer Ties University City 2-2

Sports

Islander Boys Basketball Loses to University City 66-53

Sports

Islander Girls Soccer Loses to OLP 4-2

Sports

Islander Boys Soccer Takes First Win of the Season 2-1 Against Crawford

Sports

Islander Boys Basketball Loses to Lincoln Hornets at the Buzzer 57-56

Sports

Islander Boys Basketball Loses to Bonita Vista 69-66

More Local News

Scripps Institute Researcher to Talk About Marine Mammal Communication – Coronado Community READ – Mar. 12

Community

Wag’n Tails Transitions to New Ownership, With Continued Commitment to Furry Friends

Business

Bon Appétit! L’Orangerie to Open March 15

Dining

USS Carl Vinson Returns from Deployment

Military

Sanjiv Hulugalle Appointed Managing Director at Hotel del Coronado

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Easter Brunch at Little Frenchie