Islander Boys Lacrosse Defeats Poway 17-6 (video)

On Monday, February 26, the Coronado Islander Boys Lacrosse team had their first regular season home game. They faced off against the Poway Titans and took them down, winning 17-6. The Islander record is now 3-0 overall.

The Islanders played fast and physical, racking up some penalties, but countering it with the amount of goals they scored. Staying on their toes and working well together pushed them to the win. They connected on many great passes, which led to goals, and having a strong defense set the Islanders up for success.

Turnovers and capitalizing on the Titans’ mistakes allowed the Islanders to create such a large lead. At the end of the first half the Islanders were only up 6-5, but the second half was all Coronado. They only allowed one more goal for the rest of the game and put in 11 of their own.

Star Players:

Jack Perry – three goals

Landon Sutherland – five goals

Robby Spane – three goals

YouTube Video of Full Game (Raw/Unedited Clips by @gbowermedia)

Scoring Timeline

First quarter

Jack Perry goal

Jared Capin goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Poway goal

Brayden Avallone goal

Leo Salata goal

5-1 – End of First Quarter

Second quarter

Robby Spane goal

Poway goal

Poway goal

Poway goal

Poway goal

6-5 – End of Second Quarter

Third quarter

Jack Perry goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Robby Spane goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Max Keiffer goal

Jack Perry goal

Robby Spane goal

13-5 – End of Third Quarter

Fourth quarter

Landon Sutherland goal

Brayden Avallone goal

Poway goal

Landon Sutherland goal

Brayden Avallone goal

17-6 Coronado Wins





