Islander Boys Lacrosse Defeats Poway 17-6 (video)

On Monday, February 26, the Coronado Islander Boys Lacrosse team had their first regular season home game. They faced off against the Poway Titans and took them down, winning 17-6. The Islander record is now 3-0 overall.
The Islanders played fast and physical, racking up some penalties, but countering it with the amount of goals they scored. Staying on their toes and working well together pushed them to the win. They connected on many great passes, which led to goals, and having a strong defense set the Islanders up for success.
Turnovers and capitalizing on the Titans’ mistakes allowed the Islanders to create such a large lead. At the end of the first half the Islanders were only up 6-5, but the second half was all Coronado. They only allowed one more goal for the rest of the game and put in 11 of their own.
Star Players:
Jack Perry – three goals
Landon Sutherland – five goals
Robby Spane – three goals
YouTube Video of Full Game (Raw/Unedited Clips by @gbowermedia)
Scoring Timeline
First quarter
- Jack Perry goal
- Jared Capin goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
- Poway goal
- Brayden Avallone goal
- Leo Salata goal
5-1 – End of First Quarter
Second quarter
- Robby Spane goal
- Poway goal
- Poway goal
- Poway goal
- Poway goal
6-5 – End of Second Quarter
Third quarter
- Jack Perry goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
- Robby Spane goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
- Max Keiffer goal
- Jack Perry goal
- Robby Spane goal
13-5 – End of Third Quarter
Fourth quarter
- Landon Sutherland goal
- Brayden Avallone goal
- Poway goal
- Landon Sutherland goal
- Brayden Avallone goal
17-6 Coronado Wins