Safe Driving Course for Older Adults – Mar. 7 & 14

Increase your driving skills with the AARP Driver Safety Course being offered at the Coronado Community Center.

The 8-hour two-day course is designed to teach older adults proven safe driving techniques. Attendees will earn a completion certificate that may make them eligible for a discount on auto insurance premiums.

The fee, paid directly to the instructor, is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. The class meets from 9 am to 1 pm for two consecutive Thursdays, March 7 and 14.

With limited spots available, please register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, by calling 619-522-7343, or in person at the Coronado Community Center’s front desk at 1845 Strand Way.





