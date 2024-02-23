Friday, February 23, 2024
Community News

Safe Driving Course for Older Adults – Mar. 7 & 14

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Increase your driving skills with the AARP Driver Safety Course being offered at the Coronado Community Center.

The 8-hour two-day course is designed to teach older adults proven safe driving techniques. Attendees will earn a completion certificate that may make them eligible for a discount on auto insurance premiums.

The fee, paid directly to the instructor, is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. The class meets from 9 am to 1 pm for two consecutive Thursdays, March 7 and 14.

With limited spots available, please register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, by calling 619-522-7343, or in person at the Coronado Community Center’s front desk at 1845 Strand Way.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

A Walk Through Fields of Flowers in Carlsbad – Mar. 12

Community News

Tidepool Treasures at the Coronado Public Library – Mar. 3

Community News

Christ Church Thrift Shop is February’s Emerald Keeper of the Month

Community News

Coronado Little League Opening Night Tailgate Celebration – Feb. 23

Community News

Fix-It Clinic – Mar. 9

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Feb. 8-14, 2024

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Learn How to Play American Mah Jongg – Four Class Series Begins Feb. 26

Community News

Trails and Ales in La Jolla – Rescheduled to Feb. 29

Community News

Party Bridge and Other Games at the Community Center

Community News

Spreckels Center Activities Relocated

Community News

Learn Quick-Response to Stroke and Other Emergencies – Feb. 16

Community News

Step into the Spotlight: New Musical Theatre Dance Class Begins Jan. 31

More Local News

USS Carl Vinson Returns from Deployment

Military

Sanjiv Hulugalle Appointed Managing Director at Hotel del Coronado

People

City Withdraws Approval to Remove Canary Island Pine Trees

City of Coronado

Coronado to Limit Beach Fires to City-Provided Fire Rings

City of Coronado

CUSD Update: Flood Repairs Underway; Students Push for Shift in Instructional Calendar

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

USS Carl Vinson Returns from Deployment