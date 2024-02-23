A Walk Through Fields of Flowers in Carlsbad – Mar. 12

Get a head start on spring by walking among spectacular colors in fields of flowers! Though the first day of spring is not until March 19, get a preview of spring blooms in the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus Flower Fields at the Carlsbad Ranch on Tuesday, March 12. The early spring trip to San Diego’s North County and its stunning 55 acres of living color is yet another memorable experience offered by the John D. Spreckels Center.

For those more inclined to tour the fields of new flowers while leisurely rolling along in an open wagon, the ranch offers a Tractor Wagon Ride for a small additional charge. Getting there is easy. A city van, Spreckels staff member, and driver will meet participants in front of the Spreckels Center at 9:15 am. Since the building is closed for repairs, van passengers should carry whatever personal items they may need for the excursion that will return to Coronado around 1:30 pm. They can purchase lunch at the Pizza Trolley there at the site.

The fee is $40 dollars for residents and $45 for nonresidents. For information or to register, go online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way to register in person.





