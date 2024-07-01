Monday, July 1, 2024
Community News

Lost in Space Week at Crown City Camp

1 min.
City of Coronado
Crown City Camp blasted off into space last week as campers visited the moon, the stars, and the planets. Along the way, they created water-color galaxies, sand art, woven suns, Toy Story Aliens, star whirligigs, and moon rocks. The week was filled with many activities, including Dodge the Planets, Space Stations, Meteor Madness, Shooting Stars, Robot Charades, and Musical Planets.

 

Imaginations soared as high as the moon, fueled by a mix of Galaxy Goo, Robot Rice Krispies, Astronaut Pudding, Star Cheese Puffs, and Earth-shaped Cookies. From high-energy games like Spaceship Tag, Alien Tag, and Blob Tag to creative activities, campers were engaged and entertained, running, tagging, and playing in Glorietta Bay Park each day.

If your child would enjoy an” out-of-this-world” camp where they will make friends while having fun, then sign them up for Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Crown City Camp. It is held from 10 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday from June 17 to August 16 in Glorietta Bay Park.

Next is Party in the USA Week, July 1-3, filled with Flags, Fireworks, and Red, White, and Blue. It is followed by Pirates and Mermaids Week July 8-12 and Disney Dreaming July 15-19. For more information on Crown City Camp or to register, visit coronado.ca.us/CivicRec, or call 619-522-7342.



