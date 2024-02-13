Learn How to Play American Mah Jongg – Four Class Series Begins Feb. 26

Come to the Coronado Community Center near Glorietta Bay and learn how to play American Mah Jongg! John D. Spreckels Center Volunteer Instructor Kelly will teach this four-class American Mah Jongg series in the Abalone Room while the Spreckels Center undergoes renovation.

This Americanized version of an ancient Chinese game is popular, fun, and sociable. Class begins on Monday, February 26 and continues each Monday, 1-3 pm through March 18.

The fee of $39 for Coronado residents and $49 for nonresidents, and includes a National Mah Jongg League game card that each player will need. For more information or to register, go online to coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or come to the Community Center front desk at 1845 Strand Way.





