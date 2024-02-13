Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Community News

Keeping Appointments with Your iPhone – Feb. 29

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Your iPhone can become your personal assistant! Learn how to use your iPhone’s Calendar and Reminders function so that you will never miss a birthday, anniversary, or important appointment again! Your guide will be Stanley Thorne, the John D. Spreckels Center’s resident Tech Tutor, who will provide a hands-on tutorial on these tools in the Ruby Room of the Coronado Public Library.

This free one-hour workshop will be held on Thursday, February 29 from 4 to 5 pm.

Please register in advance by going online to coronado.ca.us/civicrec, or call 619-522-7343. The Coronado Public Library Ruby Room is located at 640 Orange Ave in the children’s reading area.

(The Coronado Times)



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

