Sunday, February 11, 2024
Military

Expect Traffic Delays Next Week as Navy Undergoes Security Exercise

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 7, 2024) Cooperating local emergency services respond to a simulated threat during an active shooter training exercise held at Unaccompanied Housing onboard Naval Support Activity Annapolis. The training exercise was completed as part of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain, which is an annual anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to challenge the response and capabilities of Navy security forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mariano Lopez)

Naval Base Coronado will be in a training exercise from Feb. 12 to 16. Travelers should expect traffic delays.

The training is a part of the U.S. Navy’s annual Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain exercise, which began on Feb. 5 and is conducted at bases around the country. During the exercise, Navy personnel will simulate various security threat scenarios to test and improve the responses.

As a result, residents may see or hear increased security activity.

The training is not a response to specific threats, but rather is a regularly scheduled exercise for practical experience and learning, the Department of Defense says.

Other area Navy bases are also participating in the exercise and also can expect delays.

These delays could impact visitors to bases, including Navy Exchange and commissary shoppers, family services clients, and individuals with medical clinic appointments. Naval Medical Center San Diego patients, visitors, and hospital staff may also experience significant delays and increased traffic. Patients are advised to arrive at least 45 minutes early for scheduled medical appointments.



Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Marines Who Died in Helicopter Crash Identified

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Ronald E. Wheeler

Military

Update: 5 Marines Dead After Helicopter Crash East of San Diego

Military

Capt. Newt ‘Bomb’ McKissick Turns Over Command of Naval Base Coronado

Military

MOAA/NL Dinner Meeting with Guest Speaker Captain Thomas Mays – Feb. 12

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Helen Tuttle Boulton Fargo

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 65 Years

City of Coronado

Coronado City Council Announces Turkey Coloring Contest Winners

Dining

Chef Jason Witzl of Jolie in Coronado Named “Chef of the Fest” at 2023 SDBWFF

Obituaries

Nancee Lee Eberhardt (1940-2023)

Community News

Social Bytes: Surfing Seal Spotting “Hanging Whiskers” off Coronado Beach

Entertainment

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2023 Filmmaker Awards

More Local News

Marines Who Died in Helicopter Crash Identified

Military

‘We Cannot Let This Become the New Normal’: The Arduous Push for Sewage Crisis Funding

News

City Lowers Cap on Community Grant Funding to $125,000 per Organization

City of Coronado

Capt. Newt ‘Bomb’ McKissick Turns Over Command of Naval Base Coronado

Military

Mayoral Candidate Mike Donovan Talks Strategy

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Good Things Growing at this Year’s Coronado Flower Show; Blending Fresh...